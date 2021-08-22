What’s up Carlsbad: Local events calendar

(CARLSBAD, NM) Live events are coming to Carlsbad.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Carlsbad area:

Red Dirt Black Gold Festival Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Saturday August 28th, 2021 Welcome to a one-of-a-kind, all day event that brings family fun and a festive environment to Artesia, New Mexico. We mix our oilfield heritage with our country roots...

Pie Festival 2021 Carlsbad, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 5230 7 Rivers Hwy, Carlsbad, NM

Join us for the first annual Pie Festival & Trade Days at the Balzano Vineyard. We will have vendors, food, pie making classes, pie eating contests and fun for the whole family. Make plans now to...

Artesia High School Class of 2011 Celebrates Ten Years Artesia, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:59 PM

Address: 2707 South 1st Street, Artesia, NM 88210

Join the AHS Class of 2011 to celebrate our 10 year reunion!

HawgFest Rally 2021 – The New Ride Carlsbad, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 4012 National Parks Hwy, Carlsbad, NM

A weekend of Bikes, Music, Food, Games & Contests, Vendors and More The original Hawgfest rally was one of the biggest motorcycle rallies in New Mexico. Established over a decade ago, Hawgfest...

Borderland Unlocked: Panel Discussion and Film Screening-Carlsbad Carlsbad, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 418 W Fox St, Carlsbad, NM

Broadcast from the US-Mexcio Border View the Borderland Saga through the lens of those who embody the Frontera exerience in words and image.