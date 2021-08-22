Events on the Beckley calendar

(BECKLEY, WV) Beckley is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Beckley area:

Appalachian Festival Beckley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 600 Johnstown Rd, Beckley, WV

All Day Haunted Beckley Ghost Tours - Ghost of the Civil War Location: Word Park at Alfred Beckley’s statue, 421 Neville Street, Beckley, WV 25801 9:00 am - 5:00 pm Appalachian Maker’s Market The...

Projected Art Exhibition Beckley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 600 Johnstown Rd, Beckley, WV

The BAC will be hosting a Projected Art Exhibition evening in the parking lot of our Dan & Cynthia Bickey Art Gallery! Join us for so many of fun activities: 📸 Projected Art begins at 8:30, after...

Fall Foliage Weekend Photography Workshop in West Virginia Beckley, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 110 Harper Park Dr, Beckley, WV 25801

Join Professional Landscape Photography Scott Turnmeyer in the New River Gorge to capture the beauty of this outdoor oasis in fall colors.

International Overdose Awareness Day event Beckley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

When hands meet hearts, love and support in our community can grow! Don't miss Beckley's 2nd Annual International Overdose Awareness Day event! Lots of great activities and giveaways! Free and...

Beckley-Fridays in the Park Beckley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Friends, Music, and Food trucks each Friday at Word Park in Uptown Beckley. Finish your work week with lunch supporting the community and relaxing listening to local entertainment! Social...