Paris calendar: Events coming up

Paris Today
 5 days ago

(PARIS, TX) Live events are lining up on the Paris calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Paris area:

Chipping Away At Child Abuse Golf Tournament

Paris, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 5335 FM195, Paris, TX

Join us for our inaugural "Chipping Away At Child Abuse" Golf Tournament: a 4 Person Best Shot (Scramble) at the Paris Golf & Country Club. Four Person Team $500 Prizes Include: - #3 Closest to...

Cole Scoggins

Paris, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Cole Scoggins at Paris, Texas, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm to Sun Aug 29 2021 at 12:00 am

Start Lean, Stay Lean

Paris, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

You’ve probably heard of the “Lean Startup,” but whether you’re new to business or been in business for decades, you need to make the most of every dollar. But how do you do that? In this webinar...

Texas Country Boys Concert - FREE

Paris, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 207 S Church St, Paris, TX

Join us for a time of great music and fun as we host the Texas Country Boys! Founded to bring the gospel of Jesus Christ and country music to the country of Ukraine, they are now bringing it back...

MAU at Kimberly-Clark Nationwide Hiring Event [Reserve Your Interview Today]

Paris, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2025 S Collegiate Dr, Paris, TX

MAU at Kimberly-Clark is hosting a Nationwide Hiring Event, and Paris, TX is participating! Don't miss out on your next job opportunity! We are offering multiple manufacturing job opportunities...

Paris Today

Paris, TX
With Paris Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

