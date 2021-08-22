Big Spring events calendar
(BIG SPRING, TX) Live events are coming to Big Spring.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Big Spring:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Touch of Soul at 113 S Main St, Big Spring, TX 79720-2516, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 09:30 pm
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
United Way of Big Spring is on Facebook. To connect with United Way of Big Spring, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 08:30 PM
Address: 310 East 3rd Street, Big Spring, TX 79720
Symphony performs music for the Holiday season. Soloists will include Tara Trowbridge and Larry Thibeault.
Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 08:30 PM
Address: 310 East 3rd Street, Big Spring, TX 79720
The Symphony will be performing Pop music featuring several soloists!
Comments / 0