Big Spring, TX

Big Spring events calendar

Big Spring Today
Big Spring Today
 5 days ago

(BIG SPRING, TX) Live events are coming to Big Spring.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Big Spring:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YwuXD_0bZWOALf00

Touch of Soul

Big Spring, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Touch of Soul at 113 S Main St, Big Spring, TX 79720-2516, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 09:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u02VN_0bZWOALf00

United Way of Big Spring

Big Spring, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

United Way of Big Spring is on Facebook. To connect with United Way of Big Spring, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vclMZ_0bZWOALf00

Holiday Spectacular

Big Spring, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 08:30 PM

Address: 310 East 3rd Street, Big Spring, TX 79720

Symphony performs music for the Holiday season. Soloists will include Tara Trowbridge and Larry Thibeault.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wLfHy_0bZWOALf00

Spring Pops Concert

Big Spring, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 08:30 PM

Address: 310 East 3rd Street, Big Spring, TX 79720

The Symphony will be performing Pop music featuring several soloists!

ABOUT

With Big Spring Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

