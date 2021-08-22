Cancel
Garden City, KS

Coming soon: Garden City events

Garden City News Beat
 5 days ago

(GARDEN CITY, KS) Garden City is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Garden City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZBrs8_0bZWO9YB00

Story Time at Lee Richardson Zoo

Garden City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 312 E Finnup Dr, Garden City, KS

Beginning April 5th, Story Time at Lee Richardson Zoo will take place every Monday morning (weather permitting) at 10:30 AM. Meet Zoo staff and volunteers on the back patio of the Finnup Center...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hZMYR_0bZWO9YB00

Annual Wine Tasting

Garden City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1911 E Kansas Ave, Garden City, KS

The Wine Tasting is one of Garden City's premier social events of the year. This year's event will feature the largest variety of wines you'll find in one place in Southwest Kansas. In addition to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09uaho_0bZWO9YB00

Crafting with Resin: Transparent Pendants

Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

Create your own transparent pendant during this fun evening workshop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iLl3t_0bZWO9YB00

Hustler 295 Mower Deck

Garden City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Hustler 295 Mower Deck, 72" Deck, Removed From Hustler 295, Note: Operational Condition Of This Item Has Not Been Verified And Is Not Disputable By The Buyer. Potential Buyers Should Inspect The...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BUxEO_0bZWO9YB00

Calla Lilies - A Painting Workshop by Miguel Rodriguez

Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

Join local artist Miguel Rodriguez as he shares his tips and tricks on how he paints calla lilies.

