Sedalia, MO

What’s up Sedalia: Local events calendar

Sedalia News Flash
 5 days ago

(SEDALIA, MO) Sedalia is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sedalia area:

Paint Night at Fitter's 5th Street Pub Sedalia

Sedalia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 500 S Ohio Ave, Sedalia, MO

Paint Night at Fitter’s 5th Street Pub! Thursday August 26th at 6:30pm THE POPPIES! $30 per painter. ￼ Enjoy a few hours of artistic entertainment and create your own work of art. Step by step...

Couples Invitational

Sedalia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 5074 State Hwy Y, Sedalia, MO

Couples Invitational at Sedalia Country Club, 5074 Highway Y, Sedalia, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 am to Sun Aug 29 2021 at 08:00 pm

Lake area Workforce Roundtable planning meeting

Sedalia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 3201 W 16th St, Sedalia, MO

Listed below are our annual events for the Versailles Area Chamber of Commerce. Easter Egg Hunt at Good Shepherd Care Center Concert in the Park and Kids Fun Fest Olde Thyme Apple Festival Trunk...

Lindley Creek

Sedalia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2503 W 16th St, Sedalia, MO

Lindley Creek’s musical roots are strong, well-tended in the rich Ozark hills’ legacy of bluegrass and gospel. But today, the acoustic band reaches simultaneously to a pa...

Church Picnic

Sedalia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1201 North, William Parkhurst Dr, Sedalia, MO

Join us at Centennial Park for the church picnic. Please bring a side dish and/or dessert to share. You may also like the following

Sedalia News Flash

Sedalia, MO
With Sedalia News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

