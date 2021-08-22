Greenville calendar: Events coming up
(GREENVILLE, TX) Greenville is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Greenville area:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 6600 W. FM 1570, Greenville, TX
Sunday Morning Worship - Welcome to Covenant Fellowship Church in Greenville, Texas! We are happy you are here!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 5501 Business Highway 69 S, Greenville, TX
The Museum Militaria & Gun Show will be held on Aug 28th – 29th, 2021 in Greenville, TX. This Greenville gun show is held at Fletcher Warren Civic Center and hosted by Audie Murphy/American Cotton...
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Join us for a fellowship meal every Sunday evening following our Sunday night service. Food , Fellowship
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Here Comes The Horse Guru – Michael Gascon! Join world-renowned equine clinician Michael Gascon to learn the secret of crystal clear communication with any horse! From pony to Percheron (and...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
If you're ready to go public with your faith through Baptism at FFG, plan to attend this class! This class will be held during our 2nd service which starts at 10:30am! Conference Room (Right by...
