Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, TX

Greenville calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Greenville Today
Greenville Today
 5 days ago

(GREENVILLE, TX) Greenville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Greenville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bG4DS_0bZWO7mj00

Covenant Fellowship Church

Greenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 6600 W. FM 1570, Greenville, TX

Sunday Morning Worship - Welcome to Covenant Fellowship Church in Greenville, Texas! We are happy you are here!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LY3Nm_0bZWO7mj00

Museum Militaria & Gun Show

Greenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 5501 Business Highway 69 S, Greenville, TX

The Museum Militaria & Gun Show will be held on Aug 28th – 29th, 2021 in Greenville, TX. This Greenville gun show is held at Fletcher Warren Civic Center and hosted by Audie Murphy/American Cotton...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xv5cj_0bZWO7mj00

Our Brother's Keeper - Team 2 Fellowship

Greenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Join us for a fellowship meal every Sunday evening following our Sunday night service. Food , Fellowship

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11gh6I_0bZWO7mj00

Greenville, TX Clinic

Greenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Here Comes The Horse Guru – Michael Gascon! Join world-renowned equine clinician Michael Gascon to learn the secret of crystal clear communication with any horse! From pony to Percheron (and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Syvz8_0bZWO7mj00

Discovering Baptism Class

Greenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

If you're ready to go public with your faith through Baptism at FFG, plan to attend this class! This class will be held during our 2nd service which starts at 10:30am! Conference Room (Right by...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Greenville Today

Greenville Today

Greenville, TX
67
Followers
185
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greenville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Happy, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Greenville, TX
Greenville, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Fellowship Starts#Ffg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy