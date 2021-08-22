Cancel
Arcadia, FL

Live events on the horizon in Arcadia

Arcadia Post
Arcadia Post
 5 days ago

(ARCADIA, FL) Live events are lining up on the Arcadia calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Arcadia:

Muddy Princess Punta Gorda, FL

Punta Gorda, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 44570 Bermont Rd, Punta Gorda, FL 33982

Muddy Princess is an outdoor 5km (3.1 mile) obstacle mud run for women - and women ONLY!

Southwest Florida Regional Job-A-Thon

Port Charlotte, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Looking for jobs that best suit your experience? Pay a visit to job fairs & career events in Port Charlotte and get a chance to network with top hiring companies.

Bootz&Bucklez Country Music Festival

Arcadia, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 2450 ne roan st, Arcadia, FL 34266

The opportunity to see a true legend in the flesh!! John Schneider Headlines this star studded lineup, Come see the General Lee as well!

MEET THE CANDIDATES FOR DEEP CREEK SECTION 20 POA BOARD

Punta Gorda, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 24710 Sandhill Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL 33983

SECTION 20 POA CANDIDATES VYING FOR YOUR VOTE. DONT MISS THIS EVENT!!

LETS GO RETRO

Port Charlotte, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 3791 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33952

A club party featuring various genres of music from the 80s and 90s. Patrons will be dressed in 80s and 90s attire.

With Arcadia Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Oct 10
