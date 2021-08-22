Live events on the horizon in Arcadia
(ARCADIA, FL) Live events are lining up on the Arcadia calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Arcadia:
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 44570 Bermont Rd, Punta Gorda, FL 33982
Muddy Princess is an outdoor 5km (3.1 mile) obstacle mud run for women - and women ONLY!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Looking for jobs that best suit your experience? Pay a visit to job fairs & career events in Port Charlotte and get a chance to network with top hiring companies.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM
Address: 2450 ne roan st, Arcadia, FL 34266
The opportunity to see a true legend in the flesh!! John Schneider Headlines this star studded lineup, Come see the General Lee as well!
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 24710 Sandhill Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL 33983
SECTION 20 POA CANDIDATES VYING FOR YOUR VOTE. DONT MISS THIS EVENT!!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM
Address: 3791 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33952
A club party featuring various genres of music from the 80s and 90s. Patrons will be dressed in 80s and 90s attire.
