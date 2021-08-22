Cancel
Lewiston, ID

What’s up Lewiston: Local events calendar

Lewiston Updates
Lewiston Updates
 5 days ago

(LEWISTON, ID) Lewiston is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lewiston:

LHS Football Dollar Auction

Lewiston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Annual LHS Football Dollar Auction Fundraiser Event Needs Donations! Save the date…..Saturday, August 28th (2021) at the Hell’s Canyon Grand Hotel’s Seaport Ballroom. Pre-sale tickets...

Kuttl3ss & Big D Present: The Bag Chaser “ElGuapalini “ Tour Lewiston Idaho

Lewiston, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 0301 2nd street, Lewiston, ID 83501

This October Big D & Kuttl3ss will Debut Their Rap Group Duo “The BagChasers” Touring this October to promote their debut album ElGuapalini

Murderino Mini Adult Art Camp

Lewiston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 504 Main St #240, Lewiston, ID

Murderino: Noun. Person with a borderline obsessive interest in true crime, and the specific nature and details of disturbing murders. This class will be led by Myndie. This camp will focus on...

Rogers Motors 50th Anniversary Concert featuring RAIL

Lewiston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 0301 2nd St, Lewiston, ID

Celebrating Rogers Motors 50th Anniversary with a concert featuring the band Rail and special guest Upward Vision and Blue Tattoo.

Rogers Toyota 25th Annual Show & Shine

Lewiston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2203 16th Ave, Lewiston, ID

Enjoy an evening of unique vehicles with friends and family. Vote on your favorite vehicle throughout the night to crown a winner of 'People's Choice.'

Lewiston Updates

Lewiston Updates

ABOUT

With Lewiston Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

