Live events on the horizon in Tehachapi

(TEHACHAPI, CA) Tehachapi has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tehachapi:

Local Author Reading - Gillian Kingsley Tehachapi, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 212 S Green St, Tehachapi, CA

Join us for a reading by local author Gillian Kingsley from her children's book The Adventures of Deborah and Kite at the Big River. You may also like the following events from KCL - Tehachapi...

4 Day Sacred Medicines Celebration Retreat Mojave, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: main, Santa Barbara, CA 93501

4 day Retreat where you will experience an awakening to your truth, refreshment of spirit, transformation and the wisdom of freedom

Thunder on the Mountain Carshow - Tehachapi Tehachapi, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 115 S Robinson St, Tehachapi, CA 93561

Join us on Sunday, August 22nd for the annual Thunder on the Mountain Car Show. Sponsored by Race Communications.

Japanese Tea Ceremony Tehachapi, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 28999 Lower Valley Rd, Tehachapi, CA

Tea service includes a bowl of tea and a Japanese sweet treat. Setting is a beautiful local garden, surrounded by a koi pond and lovely trees.

Deep House Central PRESENTS: Tha Revival Rosamond, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 4401 west Rosamond blvd, Rosamond, CA, 93560, Rosamond, CA 93560

We are back and heading to Rosamond, CA to Eclipse hookah and Nightlounge