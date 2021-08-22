Events on the Ardmore calendar

(ARDMORE, OK) Live events are coming to Ardmore.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ardmore:

Digital Photography 5 - Session 1 - Jordan George Ardmore, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 2610 Sam Noble Pkwy, Ardmore, OK

Students will continue practicing techniques learned and build on experience while being given "recipes" to get the desired photo each time. Students will also wrap-up the series with a photoshoot.

Allen Mack Myers & Moore w/ Special Guest Ben Brock Band Ardmore, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 24 Mill St SE, Ardmore, OK

Wow, what a show this will be. AMMM features Zach Myers of Shinedown w/ J.R. Moore, Chris Allen & Zack Mack of Ingram Hill. They are hitting the road for a short tour while Shinedown is off and...

EQUIP Conference Ardmore, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 225 1st Ave SW, Ardmore, OK

This Conference is designed for the local church and offers training in all aspects of church ministry. Whether you are a pastor, children’s minister, deacon, lay leader, or church member, EQUIP...

4th Annual Carter County Substance Abuse Memorial Ardmore, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 501 W Main St, Ardmore, OK

Join us for the 4th Annual Carter County Substance Abuse Memorial! The memorial will be held at the First United Methodist Church-McClure Chapel from 6-7:30pm on August 31st. This event is open to...

Ardmore 10:30am – Southern Oklahoma Tech Ardmore, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2610 Sam Noble Pkwy, Ardmore, OK

Southern Oklahoma Tech - Business Development Center Sign-in begins at 10:00 a.m. $75 cash or money order. No appointment necessary.

