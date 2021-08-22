Cancel
Laramie, WY

Laramie events calendar

Laramie Post
(LARAMIE, WY) Live events are lining up on the Laramie calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Laramie area:

Monotype Workshop with Jim Jereb

Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 975 Snowy Range Rd, Laramie, WY

Participants will work with local artist Jim Jereb to learn this reductive approach to image making, printing onto cotton paper, with image size up to 11 x 15 inches. No experience necessary and...

VIP Petcare at Murdoch's Ranch & Home Supply

Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 3322 Grand Ave., Laramie, WY 82070

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

the BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at BOND'S

Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 411 South 2nd Street, Laramie, WY 82070

Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

Read Southall Band

Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 108 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY 82070

Read Southall Band Live at the Cowboy Saloon in Laramie, WY Thursday, August 26th, 2021

Full Moon Rise & Release on the Deck

Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 152 N 2nd St, Laramie, WY

Join us outside on the deck and under the full moon for an evening dedicated to mindfully exploring what is present for each of us. Register here: https://bit.ly/seekyogaevents Rooted in self-love...

ABOUT

With Laramie Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

