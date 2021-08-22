Searcy events coming soon

(SEARCY, AR) Live events are lining up on the Searcy calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Searcy:

2021 Ozark Mountain Brawl Searcy, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1529 East Park Avenue, Searcy, AR 72143

I am proud to announce another year of the Ozark Mountain Brawl taking place on the beautiful campus of Harding Academy in Searcy, Arkansas.

Becoming a Woman of Excellence Women's Conference Des Arc, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 8th and Main, Des Arc, AR 72040

Come join us for a time of worship, connecting with God and our fellow sisters in Christ.

Immeasurably More | Reconnect • Refuel • Restore Judsonia, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 128 Highway Church Road, Judsonia, AR 72081

Reconnect - Refuel - Restore at Immeasurably More featuring author and writing coach, Nika Maples.

Play day El Paso, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 3071 AR-5, El Paso, AR

judged events start at 10am. speed events 45 minutes after judged events. $3 per event.

Hurricane Lake DU Crawfish Boil - Searcy Searcy, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 802 Davis Dr, Searcy, AR

Hurricane Lake DU Crawfish Boil - SearcyWhite County Fairgrounds6:30 PM - 9:30 PMContact(s)Hurricane Lake AR0044@ducks.org