Searcy events coming soon
(SEARCY, AR) Live events are lining up on the Searcy calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Searcy:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 1529 East Park Avenue, Searcy, AR 72143
I am proud to announce another year of the Ozark Mountain Brawl taking place on the beautiful campus of Harding Academy in Searcy, Arkansas.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 8th and Main, Des Arc, AR 72040
Come join us for a time of worship, connecting with God and our fellow sisters in Christ.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 128 Highway Church Road, Judsonia, AR 72081
Reconnect - Refuel - Restore at Immeasurably More featuring author and writing coach, Nika Maples.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Address: 3071 AR-5, El Paso, AR
judged events start at 10am. speed events 45 minutes after judged events. $3 per event.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 802 Davis Dr, Searcy, AR
Hurricane Lake DU Crawfish Boil - SearcyWhite County Fairgrounds6:30 PM - 9:30 PMContact(s)Hurricane Lake AR0044@ducks.org
