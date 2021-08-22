Cancel
Searcy, AR

Searcy events coming soon

Searcy Dispatch
Searcy Dispatch
 5 days ago

(SEARCY, AR) Live events are lining up on the Searcy calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Searcy:

2021 Ozark Mountain Brawl

Searcy, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1529 East Park Avenue, Searcy, AR 72143

I am proud to announce another year of the Ozark Mountain Brawl taking place on the beautiful campus of Harding Academy in Searcy, Arkansas.

Becoming a Woman of Excellence Women's Conference

Des Arc, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 8th and Main, Des Arc, AR 72040

Come join us for a time of worship, connecting with God and our fellow sisters in Christ.

Immeasurably More | Reconnect • Refuel • Restore

Judsonia, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 128 Highway Church Road, Judsonia, AR 72081

Reconnect - Refuel - Restore at Immeasurably More featuring author and writing coach, Nika Maples.

Play day

El Paso, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 3071 AR-5, El Paso, AR

judged events start at 10am. speed events 45 minutes after judged events. $3 per event.

Hurricane Lake DU Crawfish Boil - Searcy

Searcy, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 802 Davis Dr, Searcy, AR

Hurricane Lake DU Crawfish Boil - SearcyWhite County Fairgrounds6:30 PM - 9:30 PMContact(s)Hurricane Lake AR0044@ducks.org

Searcy Dispatch

Searcy Dispatch

With Searcy Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

