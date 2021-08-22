Cancel
Durango, CO

Coming soon: Durango events

Durango Post
Durango Post
 5 days ago

(DURANGO, CO) Durango has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Durango:

Meet the Teacher

Durango, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Mark your calendars for Monday, August 23rd from 8:30 - 10:00am at Needham for your child to meet their teacher! At this time, we plan for teachers to be set up outside in their daily...

Rocky Mountain HOG Ralley

Durango, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Rocky Mountain HOG Ralley at Durango, Colorodo, United States on Thu Aug 19 2021 at 10:00 am to Sun Aug 22 2021 at 06:00 pm

ServSafe Food Safety Training for Managers (1 - day)

Durango, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 2500 Main Avenue, Durango, CO 81301

ServSafe Manager provides the approved food safety training required by FDA Food Code for retail food establishments in Colorado.

High Country Men's Getaway

Durango, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2039 Sierra Verde Drive, Durango, CO 81301

This is Master Plan's 2021 Men's "retreat" at Three Trails Ranch with special guest speaker Michael Thompson of Zoweh Ministries.

DEK Hockey Clinic

Durango, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 500 Florida Rd, Durango, CO

For players with birth years 2017-2009 $60 per player Come learn or work on your hockey skills with the new hockey director Alain Lemieux. What is it? Basically hockey on foot, no skates All...

With Durango Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

