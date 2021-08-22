Coming soon: Durango events
(DURANGO, CO) Durango has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Durango:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Mark your calendars for Monday, August 23rd from 8:30 - 10:00am at Needham for your child to meet their teacher! At this time, we plan for teachers to be set up outside in their daily...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Rocky Mountain HOG Ralley at Durango, Colorodo, United States on Thu Aug 19 2021 at 10:00 am to Sun Aug 22 2021 at 06:00 pm
Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Address: 2500 Main Avenue, Durango, CO 81301
ServSafe Manager provides the approved food safety training required by FDA Food Code for retail food establishments in Colorado.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 2039 Sierra Verde Drive, Durango, CO 81301
This is Master Plan's 2021 Men's "retreat" at Three Trails Ranch with special guest speaker Michael Thompson of Zoweh Ministries.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 500 Florida Rd, Durango, CO
For players with birth years 2017-2009 $60 per player Come learn or work on your hockey skills with the new hockey director Alain Lemieux. What is it? Basically hockey on foot, no skates All...
Comments / 0