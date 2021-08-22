Cancel
Wentzville, MO

Wentzville calendar: Events coming up

Wentzville Dispatch
 5 days ago

(WENTZVILLE, MO) Wentzville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Wentzville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BQ0dh_0bZWNwEy00

Master Networks-Wentzville A

Wentzville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1225 Wentzville Pkwy, Wentzville, MO

Are you looking for a professional networking organization that is focused on building relationships and passing referrals? We help business grow and prosper. Come visit us on Thursday's at 11:30...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fDBhO_0bZWNwEy00

Wentzville Community Historical Society 4th Annual Cemetery Tour

Wentzville, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: South Linn Avenue, Wentzville, MO 63385

Join the Wentzville Community Historical Society at Linn and South Linn Cemetery, for their fourth annual Cemetery Tour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fS0qy_0bZWNwEy00

The Deborah Project 2021

Wentzville, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1151 Century Tel Dr, Wentzville, MO 63385

The mission of The Deborah Project is to help young women discern a path for a life of ministry through friendship, teaching, and mentoring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gdIYB_0bZWNwEy00

Corn Maze

Wentzville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Unnamed Road, Wentzville, MO

You’ll enjoy getting lost while trying to find your way out of our 3-acre corn maze located behind the Educational Agriculture Area at Broemmelsiek Park. This FREE, fun adventure takes you through...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44SN7k_0bZWNwEy00

Fall Production Auditions: Annie Jr.

Wentzville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 910 Main Plaza Dr, Wentzville, MO

Wentzville's Connection Theatre Company will be performing its first production, Annie Jr., this fall! Auditions will be held at the Wentzville Ice Arena on Aug. 27 and 28. For more detailed...

Wentzville Dispatch

Wentzville, MO
With Wentzville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

