Wentzville calendar: Events coming up

(WENTZVILLE, MO) Wentzville has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Wentzville area:

Master Networks-Wentzville A Wentzville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1225 Wentzville Pkwy, Wentzville, MO

Are you looking for a professional networking organization that is focused on building relationships and passing referrals? We help business grow and prosper. Come visit us on Thursday's at 11:30...

Wentzville Community Historical Society 4th Annual Cemetery Tour Wentzville, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: South Linn Avenue, Wentzville, MO 63385

Join the Wentzville Community Historical Society at Linn and South Linn Cemetery, for their fourth annual Cemetery Tour.

The Deborah Project 2021 Wentzville, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1151 Century Tel Dr, Wentzville, MO 63385

The mission of The Deborah Project is to help young women discern a path for a life of ministry through friendship, teaching, and mentoring.

Corn Maze Wentzville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Unnamed Road, Wentzville, MO

You’ll enjoy getting lost while trying to find your way out of our 3-acre corn maze located behind the Educational Agriculture Area at Broemmelsiek Park. This FREE, fun adventure takes you through...

Fall Production Auditions: Annie Jr. Wentzville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 910 Main Plaza Dr, Wentzville, MO

Wentzville's Connection Theatre Company will be performing its first production, Annie Jr., this fall! Auditions will be held at the Wentzville Ice Arena on Aug. 27 and 28. For more detailed...