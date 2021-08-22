Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tifton, GA

Tifton events coming soon

Posted by 
Tifton News Beat
Tifton News Beat
 5 days ago

(TIFTON, GA) Tifton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tifton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wbvJS_0bZWNuTW00

Kids at Art

Tifton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Kids at Art at 255 Love Ave, Tifton, GA 31794-4469, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 10:00 am to 12:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iiINS_0bZWNuTW00

Grown & Sexy All White Affair

Sylvester, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 305 West Kelly Street, Sylvester, GA 31791

All white Attire, One live DJ, Two live Bands, Good Food, and Amazing Drinks. Labor Day Kickoff!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xOGoZ_0bZWNuTW00

Rosy Raccoon Paint Night

Sylvester, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 205 E Pope St, Sylvester, GA

Teens and adults are invited to patriotic paint night with Allison Kilcrease. $20 fee is due at class time. Space is limited to 50 painters. Register online at https://forms.gle/QoQKixPg8wVpJzGj7...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SQL8V_0bZWNuTW00

Ginger Billy's Backwoods Comedy Tour

Tifton, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 320 Main Street South, Tifton, GA 31794

Viral comedian GINGER BILLY brings his hilarious "Backwoods Comedy Tour" to Tifton GA for one night only! This show WILL SELL OUT

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DXDqT_0bZWNuTW00

*No Charge Free Play Sunday from 1pm-5pm at The Zone Collectibles & More*

Tifton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 305 Main St S, Tifton, GA

"No Charge Free Play Sundays" at The Zone Collectibles & More from 1-5pm ...The Zone Collectibles & More along with Dragon Dai the GM Dojo are happy to host Our "No Charge Free Play Sundays" for...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Tifton News Beat

Tifton News Beat

Tifton, GA
71
Followers
172
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tifton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tifton, GA
City
Sylvester, GA
Tifton, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Art#Dj#Live Events#Good Food#Amazing Drinks#Ga 31794#Gm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy