Tifton events coming soon

(TIFTON, GA) Tifton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tifton:

Kids at Art Tifton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Kids at Art at 255 Love Ave, Tifton, GA 31794-4469, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 10:00 am to 12:00 pm

Grown & Sexy All White Affair Sylvester, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 305 West Kelly Street, Sylvester, GA 31791

All white Attire, One live DJ, Two live Bands, Good Food, and Amazing Drinks. Labor Day Kickoff!

Rosy Raccoon Paint Night Sylvester, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 205 E Pope St, Sylvester, GA

Teens and adults are invited to patriotic paint night with Allison Kilcrease. $20 fee is due at class time. Space is limited to 50 painters. Register online at https://forms.gle/QoQKixPg8wVpJzGj7...

Ginger Billy's Backwoods Comedy Tour Tifton, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 320 Main Street South, Tifton, GA 31794

Viral comedian GINGER BILLY brings his hilarious "Backwoods Comedy Tour" to Tifton GA for one night only! This show WILL SELL OUT

*No Charge Free Play Sunday from 1pm-5pm at The Zone Collectibles & More* Tifton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 305 Main St S, Tifton, GA

"No Charge Free Play Sundays" at The Zone Collectibles & More from 1-5pm ...The Zone Collectibles & More along with Dragon Dai the GM Dojo are happy to host Our "No Charge Free Play Sundays" for...