Tifton events coming soon

(TIFTON, GA) Tifton has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tifton:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Kids at Art at 255 Love Ave, Tifton, GA 31794-4469, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 10:00 am to 12:00 pm
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 305 West Kelly Street, Sylvester, GA 31791
All white Attire, One live DJ, Two live Bands, Good Food, and Amazing Drinks. Labor Day Kickoff!
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Address: 205 E Pope St, Sylvester, GA
Teens and adults are invited to patriotic paint night with Allison Kilcrease. $20 fee is due at class time. Space is limited to 50 painters. Register online at https://forms.gle/QoQKixPg8wVpJzGj7...
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Address: 320 Main Street South, Tifton, GA 31794
Viral comedian GINGER BILLY brings his hilarious "Backwoods Comedy Tour" to Tifton GA for one night only! This show WILL SELL OUT
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 305 Main St S, Tifton, GA
"No Charge Free Play Sundays" at The Zone Collectibles & More from 1-5pm ...The Zone Collectibles & More along with Dragon Dai the GM Dojo are happy to host Our "No Charge Free Play Sundays" for...
