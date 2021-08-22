Pahrump calendar: Coming events

(PAHRUMP, NV) Pahrump has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pahrump:

Morning Yoga on the Meadow Blue Diamond, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 6375 NV-159, Blue Diamond, NV

Come stretch your body and relax your spirit! Trained yoga instructors lead classes for all ages and ability levels here on our green grassy picnic area. Bring your own mat. Entry to Spring...

Pahrump Food Truck Fiesta, Concerts, Beer and Wine Garden Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Dozens of Food Trucks and Food Vendors, Music from top Tribute performers. Mouthwatering Food and Amazing Music all night long. Come out About this Event Dozens of Food Trucks and Food Vendors...

Sunday afternoon with Jeffrey Michaels Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1330 5th St, Pahrump, NV

Come spend your Sunday afternoon with a cold drink, sassy bartender and some good singing and dancing music with Jeffrey Michaels! Let's do a little day drinking and have some fun!

The Pahrump Valley Winery - Live Big Band Sax Under The Stars® Dinner Dance Pahrump, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 3810 Winery Road, Pahrump, NV 89048

Live Big Band Dinner Dance • The Pahrump Valley Winery on October 2, 2021 • 3810 Winery Road • Pahrump, Nevada • Tickets Tables Donations

Kids Cafe: Free meals for kids and teens! Indian Springs, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 715 Gretta Ln, Indian Springs, NV

Free meals are provided at the Indian Springs Library for kids and teens up to age 18 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 1:30 - 3:30 m. while...