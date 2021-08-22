Lewiston events calendar

(LEWISTON, ME) Live events are lining up on the Lewiston calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Lewiston area:

BACK 2 SCHOOL YOUTH FAIR Lewiston, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 120 Park St, Lewiston, ME

Back To School 2021 Events in Lewiston, Maine, Discover best of Back to School events, GIveaways & Parties for kids in Lewiston, Maine. Find information & tickets of upcoming back to school events...

Bariatric Surgery Information Seminar Lewiston, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 300 Main St, Lewiston, ME

Join this free session to learn more about weight loss surgery at Central Maine Bariatric Surgery. During the information session a certified bariatric surgeon will explain the process at Central...

Boston Alumnae Book Club: Caste Lewiston, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2 Andrews Rd, Lewiston, ME

Now meeting virtually! Do you like meeting new people, reading great books, and discussing them? Don’t miss this unique opportunity to join the Boston Alumnae Book Club! Anyone interested in...

(3) Club Championship Lewiston, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 316 Pinewoods Rd, Lewiston, ME

(3) Club Championship at Apple Valley Golf Course, 316 Pinewoods Rd, Lewiston, ME 04240, Lewiston, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 04:00 pm

Maine UPC Marriage Enrichment 2021 Lewiston, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 715 College Street, Lewiston, ME 04240

Come join us and learn how to fight fair and love your spouse like crazy!