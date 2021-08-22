Waycross calendar: What's coming up

(WAYCROSS, GA) Live events are coming to Waycross.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Waycross:

Next Steps — ACOG.Church Alma, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 202 W 10th St, Alma, GA

We would love to have you signup for this semesters Connect Groups. If you need help finding a group that’s right for you or for questions and concerns, ask us we can help you get connected.

50th Annual Okefenokee Festival Folkston, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: Main Street, Folkston, GA 31537

50th year of the annual Okefenokee Festival. Featuring arts and crafts, custom & Classic car show, food vendors, kid's entertainment, music

Storytime Homerville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 478 W Dame Ave, Homerville, GA

You won’t want to miss Clinch County Public Library's fun storytimes every Tuesday at 4PM!

Christmas on Main Street Folkston, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 3795 Main Street, Folkston, GA 31537

Come join us for our Christmas on Main in Folkston, GA. Christmas Market, Santa, kids activities, live concert, parade.

Southeast Region Mission Tour, Blackshear Blackshear, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 670 Main St, Blackshear, GA

