Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waycross, GA

Waycross calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Waycross Today
Waycross Today
 5 days ago

(WAYCROSS, GA) Live events are coming to Waycross.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Waycross:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33QFjD_0bZWNp3t00

Next Steps — ACOG.Church

Alma, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 202 W 10th St, Alma, GA

We would love to have you signup for this semesters Connect Groups. If you need help finding a group that’s right for you or for questions and concerns, ask us we can help you get connected.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fky2i_0bZWNp3t00

50th Annual Okefenokee Festival

Folkston, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: Main Street, Folkston, GA 31537

50th year of the annual Okefenokee Festival. Featuring arts and crafts, custom & Classic car show, food vendors, kid's entertainment, music

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vgsB4_0bZWNp3t00

Storytime

Homerville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 478 W Dame Ave, Homerville, GA

You won’t want to miss Clinch County Public Library's fun storytimes every Tuesday at 4PM!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iOWJQ_0bZWNp3t00

Christmas on Main Street

Folkston, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 3795 Main Street, Folkston, GA 31537

Come join us for our Christmas on Main in Folkston, GA. Christmas Market, Santa, kids activities, live concert, parade.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bd6WT_0bZWNp3t00

Southeast Region Mission Tour, Blackshear

Blackshear, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 670 Main St, Blackshear, GA

For general inquiries to the Georgia Baptist Mission Board or about the website, click the button above. If you have specific questions for a ministry, please use the contact information on the...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Waycross Today

Waycross Today

Waycross, GA
94
Followers
159
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Waycross Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waycross, GA
Waycross, GA
Government
City
Homerville, GA
City
Folkston, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Blackshear, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Car#Christmas Market#Arts And Crafts#Ga#Connect Groups#Sun Oct 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy