Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Alamogordo Post
Alamogordo Post
 5 days ago

(ALAMOGORDO, NM) Alamogordo is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Alamogordo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tUxf7_0bZWNoQO00

Mystery Author Amy M. Bennett

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Author book talk and signing with Amy M. Bennett. Amy is the author of the Blackhorse Campground Mystery Series and is currently celebrating publication of the seventh novel in the series, On a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WUWG1_0bZWNoQO00

White Sands sunset, moonlit hike at Alkali Flat

Tularosa, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: Tularosa, NM

If you are feeling unwell please do not attend this group event. Each month during the summer, White Sands has a "full moon night" where the park is kept open an extra hour or two. The park closes...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JIbMN_0bZWNoQO00

Tularosa Basin Open Golf Tournament

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

The Alamogordo Center of Commerce presents the First Annual Tularosa Basin Open Golf Tournament. $90 Entry Fee Full Fledge Golf Tournament ENTER BY REGISTERING WITH DESERT LAKES GOLF COURSE ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aS2AW_0bZWNoQO00

THIS CLASS IS SOLD OUT

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 261 Panorama Blvd, Alamogordo, NM

THIS CLASS IS SOLD OUT at D.H. Lescombes Winery & Bistro Alamogordo, 261 Panorama Blvd, Alamogordo, NM 88310, Alamogordo, United States on Sun Aug 22 2021 at 02:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19NQ4N_0bZWNoQO00

Timberon Community Connection – Weekly Food Pantry

Cloudcroft, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Every Friday from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm at 170 Chaucer Dr. The food pantry is in the front of the big green garage. Directions: From the Timberon Lodge, follow Merlin, turn left on Hoover, then take...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Alamogordo Post

Alamogordo Post

Alamogordo, NM
87
Followers
181
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alamogordo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tularosa, NM
Alamogordo, NM
Government
City
Alamogordo, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Open Golf Tournament#Bistro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Food Bank
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy