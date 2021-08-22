Alamogordo calendar: Events coming up

(ALAMOGORDO, NM) Alamogordo is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Alamogordo area:

Mystery Author Amy M. Bennett Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Author book talk and signing with Amy M. Bennett. Amy is the author of the Blackhorse Campground Mystery Series and is currently celebrating publication of the seventh novel in the series, On a...

White Sands sunset, moonlit hike at Alkali Flat Tularosa, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: Tularosa, NM

If you are feeling unwell please do not attend this group event. Each month during the summer, White Sands has a "full moon night" where the park is kept open an extra hour or two. The park closes...

Tularosa Basin Open Golf Tournament Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

The Alamogordo Center of Commerce presents the First Annual Tularosa Basin Open Golf Tournament. $90 Entry Fee Full Fledge Golf Tournament ENTER BY REGISTERING WITH DESERT LAKES GOLF COURSE ...

THIS CLASS IS SOLD OUT Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 261 Panorama Blvd, Alamogordo, NM

THIS CLASS IS SOLD OUT at D.H. Lescombes Winery & Bistro Alamogordo, 261 Panorama Blvd, Alamogordo, NM 88310, Alamogordo, United States on Sun Aug 22 2021 at 02:00 pm

Timberon Community Connection – Weekly Food Pantry Cloudcroft, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Every Friday from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm at 170 Chaucer Dr. The food pantry is in the front of the big green garage. Directions: From the Timberon Lodge, follow Merlin, turn left on Hoover, then take...