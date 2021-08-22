Oxford events calendar
(OXFORD, MS) Oxford is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oxford:
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Address: 400 South Lamar Boulevard, #a2, Oxford, MS 38655
Our best Spanish wines, paired with authentic Spanish tapas from the Sipp kitchen!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 304 County Road 101, Oxford, MS 38655
Pizza and glow-in-the-dark dodgeball at North Oxford Baptist Church for college students. Meet up at the Baptist Student Union.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 423 South 5th Street, Oxford, MS 38655
Night of worship and pancakes at Baptist Student Union for Students at the University of Mississippi and Northwest Community College
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Address: 423 South 5th Street, Oxford, MS 38655
Worship for Students at the University of Mississippi and Northwest Community College. The first main will have free ice cream.
