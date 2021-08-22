Oxford events calendar

(OXFORD, MS) Oxford is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oxford:

A Taste of Spain Oxford, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 400 South Lamar Boulevard, #a2, Oxford, MS 38655

Our best Spanish wines, paired with authentic Spanish tapas from the Sipp kitchen!

Pizza & Glow in the Dark Dodgeball Oxford, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 304 County Road 101, Oxford, MS 38655

Pizza and glow-in-the-dark dodgeball at North Oxford Baptist Church for college students. Meet up at the Baptist Student Union.

Pancakes and Praise Oxford, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 423 South 5th Street, Oxford, MS 38655

Night of worship and pancakes at Baptist Student Union for Students at the University of Mississippi and Northwest Community College

Ole Miss BSU Main Event Worship Oxford, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 423 South 5th Street, Oxford, MS 38655

Worship for Students at the University of Mississippi and Northwest Community College. The first main will have free ice cream.