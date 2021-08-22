Cancel
Norwich, CT

Norwich calendar: What's coming up

Norwich Today
 5 days ago

(NORWICH, CT) Norwich is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Norwich:

Labor Day Weekend Karaoke Party

Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 86 Water Street, Norwich, CT 06360

Labor Day Weekend Karaoke Party at Strange Brew Pub in Norwich, CT!

Aaron Dwight Stevens Tour

Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 69 East Town Street, Norwich, CT 06360

Come learn about Lisbon born and Norwich raised, Aaron Dwight Stevens, and his participation during the raid at Harper's Ferry, Virginia

Hike around Mohegan Park

Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 189 Mohegan Park Road, Norwich, CT 06360

Take a hike on the wild side with the Mohegan Striders!

Shetucket River Walking Tour

Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 10 Roosevelt Ave, Norwich, CT 06360

The walk is about a mile and a half round trip along the eastern bank of the Shetucket River.

90s Nickelodeon Trivia Night

Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 86 Water Street, Norwich, CT 06360

90s Nickelodeon Trivia Night at Strange Brew Pub in Norwich, CT!

