Live events Selma — what’s coming up

(SELMA, AL) Selma has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Selma:

Winter War 2021 @ Dalwhinnie Fields Marion, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 251 County Road 58, Marion, AL 36756

A visit to Winter War is a step into the surreal. Stand with Knights, Shield Maidens, Orcs, Goblins, Elves, and fantastic warrior creatures

Selma Farmers Market Selma, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 809 Dallas Ave, Selma, AL

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June - NovemberTuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 6AM - 2PM Location: Dallas Avenue and Marina Drive, Selma, AL

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 138 W Main St, Prattville, AL

Watercolor Workshop: Sunflower Sunset, August 28, 7:00 - 9:00 PM, $35 Want to learn how to use watercolors? Come paint with us and learn the basics of choosing colors, blending, and adding ink to...

2021 Herdbuilder Replacement Female Sale Uniontown, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 800 US-80, Uniontown, AL

Website to link: www.aces.edu/go/herdbuilder 23rd Annual Herdbuilder Replacement Female Sale: 275 head of bred heifers and a select group of open heifers will be offered for sale. Consignment lots...

French Impressions Camden, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 301 Broad Street, Camden, AL 36726

Harvest Arts presents an evening of music centered around France. Chamber music and an art gallery…don’t miss out on this night to remember!