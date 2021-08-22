Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Selma, AL

Live events Selma — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Selma Daily
Selma Daily
 5 days ago

(SELMA, AL) Selma has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Selma:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WU4YV_0bZWNktU00

Winter War 2021 @ Dalwhinnie Fields

Marion, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 251 County Road 58, Marion, AL 36756

A visit to Winter War is a step into the surreal. Stand with Knights, Shield Maidens, Orcs, Goblins, Elves, and fantastic warrior creatures

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Lm9a_0bZWNktU00

Selma Farmers Market

Selma, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 809 Dallas Ave, Selma, AL

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June - NovemberTuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 6AM - 2PM Location: Dallas Avenue and Marina Drive, Selma, AL

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03FlQP_0bZWNktU00

Watercolor Workshop: Sunflower Sunset, August 28, 7:00 - 9:00 PM, $35

Prattville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 138 W Main St, Prattville, AL

Watercolor Workshop: Sunflower Sunset, August 28, 7:00 - 9:00 PM, $35 Want to learn how to use watercolors? Come paint with us and learn the basics of choosing colors, blending, and adding ink to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HbUti_0bZWNktU00

2021 Herdbuilder Replacement Female Sale

Uniontown, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 800 US-80, Uniontown, AL

Website to link: www.aces.edu/go/herdbuilder 23rd Annual Herdbuilder Replacement Female Sale: 275 head of bred heifers and a select group of open heifers will be offered for sale. Consignment lots...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=000raA_0bZWNktU00

French Impressions

Camden, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 301 Broad Street, Camden, AL 36726

Harvest Arts presents an evening of music centered around France. Chamber music and an art gallery…don’t miss out on this night to remember!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Selma Daily

Selma Daily

Selma, AL
145
Followers
159
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Selma Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Selma, AL
Government
City
Uniontown, AL
City
Marion, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Camden, AL
City
Selma, AL
City
Prattville, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Art Museum#Thu Nov 11#Sun Nov 11#Al 36756#Knights#Orcs Goblins#Elves#Al Season#Al Watercolor Workshop#Al Website#Al 36726 Harvest Arts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy