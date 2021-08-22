Live events on the horizon in Kerrville
(KERRVILLE, TX) Live events are coming to Kerrville.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kerrville:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Address: 125 Lehmann Dr # 100, Kerrville, TX
Summer months: Wednesdays 8-10 am, meeting dates and times subject to change with season Wildscape garden maintenance and installation of plants. This project is critical for our organization. It...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 719 Earl Garrett St, Kerrville, TX
For those that were with us during our last retreat at HEB, the camp has upgraded us to a larger facility holding up to 80 people. There’s a place to swim, canoe, fish, play basketball...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Chris and Sarah Shotliff are releasing a new CD into the wild! This project was lovingly started back in 2017 with DB Smythe on cajon. The three nestled into the mountains of Colorado to lay down...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 13439 S Ranch Rd 783, Kerrville, TX
Allora @ The Ridge is on Facebook. To connect with Allora @ The Ridge, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Address: 910 Main St, Kerrville, TX
Straight from their home at the Americana Theater in Branson, Missouri, the Blackwood Singers visit Kerrville to share the hand-clapping, high-henergy gospel music their family has been singing...
Comments / 0