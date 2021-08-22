Live events on the horizon in Kerrville

(KERRVILLE, TX) Live events are coming to Kerrville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kerrville:

EduScape Garden Maintenance KR-08-C-NPA Kerrville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 125 Lehmann Dr # 100, Kerrville, TX

Summer months: Wednesdays 8-10 am, meeting dates and times subject to change with season Wildscape garden maintenance and installation of plants. This project is critical for our organization. It...

Men's Retreat Kerrville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 719 Earl Garrett St, Kerrville, TX

For those that were with us during our last retreat at HEB, the camp has upgraded us to a larger facility holding up to 80 people. There’s a place to swim, canoe, fish, play basketball...

THE GREAT TRUMPET - CD RELEASE Kerrville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Chris and Sarah Shotliff are releasing a new CD into the wild! This project was lovingly started back in 2017 with DB Smythe on cajon. The three nestled into the mountains of Colorado to lay down...

Allora @ The Ridge Kerrville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 13439 S Ranch Rd 783, Kerrville, TX

Allora @ The Ridge is on Facebook. To connect with Allora @ The Ridge, join Facebook today.

The Blackwood Singers Kerrville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 910 Main St, Kerrville, TX

Straight from their home at the Americana Theater in Branson, Missouri, the Blackwood Singers visit Kerrville to share the hand-clapping, high-henergy gospel music their family has been singing...