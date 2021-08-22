Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oswego, NY

Oswego calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Oswego Post
Oswego Post
 5 days ago

(OSWEGO, NY) Oswego has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oswego area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S65MZ_0bZWNi8200

Oswego's City Walk LIVE

Oswego, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1 E 4th St, Oswego, NY

Oswego's City Walk LIVE Fort Ontario State Historic Site, 1 East 4th Street, Oswego, NY 13126, USA - Oswego's City Walk LIVE!A Five Mile Police escorted walk… - August 22, 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tzicq_0bZWNi8200

1st Annual Local Cupcake Wars

Oswego, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 26 East 1st Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Mix your Christmas spirit with your competitive spirit for this cupcake bake off amongst your favorite local restaurants!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BKc2m_0bZWNi8200

Student Involvement Fair 2021

Oswego, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 7060 NY-104, Oswego, NY

The Student Involvement Fair will provide you with the opportunity to get involved on campus while you learn more about student organizations and departments on campus.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dVPnF_0bZWNi8200

Disco Boogie Night

Oswego, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 26 East 1st Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Join in on the fun and bring your boogie shoes for a night filled with disco dancing, games and more!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wTlpb_0bZWNi8200

McConnell at Gibby's

Oswego, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 8 W 2nd St, Oswego, NY

McConnell at Gibby's is on Facebook. To connect with McConnell at Gibby's, join Facebook today.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Oswego Post

Oswego Post

Oswego, NY
43
Followers
181
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oswego Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oswego, NY
Government
City
Oswego, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Christmas Spirit#City Walk#Usa Oswego#Ny 13126
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy