Oswego calendar: What's coming up
(OSWEGO, NY) Oswego has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Oswego area:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 1 E 4th St, Oswego, NY
Oswego's City Walk LIVE Fort Ontario State Historic Site, 1 East 4th Street, Oswego, NY 13126, USA - Oswego's City Walk LIVE!A Five Mile Police escorted walk… - August 22, 2021
Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 07:00 PM
Address: 26 East 1st Street, Oswego, NY 13126
Mix your Christmas spirit with your competitive spirit for this cupcake bake off amongst your favorite local restaurants!
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 7060 NY-104, Oswego, NY
The Student Involvement Fair will provide you with the opportunity to get involved on campus while you learn more about student organizations and departments on campus.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Address: 26 East 1st Street, Oswego, NY 13126
Join in on the fun and bring your boogie shoes for a night filled with disco dancing, games and more!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 8 W 2nd St, Oswego, NY
McConnell at Gibby's is on Facebook. To connect with McConnell at Gibby's, join Facebook today.
Comments / 0