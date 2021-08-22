Oswego calendar: What's coming up

(OSWEGO, NY) Oswego has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oswego area:

Oswego's City Walk LIVE Oswego, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1 E 4th St, Oswego, NY

1st Annual Local Cupcake Wars Oswego, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 26 East 1st Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Mix your Christmas spirit with your competitive spirit for this cupcake bake off amongst your favorite local restaurants!

Student Involvement Fair 2021 Oswego, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 7060 NY-104, Oswego, NY

The Student Involvement Fair will provide you with the opportunity to get involved on campus while you learn more about student organizations and departments on campus.

Disco Boogie Night Oswego, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 26 East 1st Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Join in on the fun and bring your boogie shoes for a night filled with disco dancing, games and more!

McConnell at Gibby's Oswego, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 8 W 2nd St, Oswego, NY

