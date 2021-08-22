Live events coming up in Palestine

(PALESTINE, TX) Palestine has a full slate of live events coming up.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Palestine:

Blood Donation Drive Palestine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 100 Willow Creek Pkwy STE C, Palestine, TX

We are partnering with Carter BloodCare once again to provide this life-saving service to our community! Remember! It's by appointment only! Click on the ticket link to make an appointment or call...

Fairfield Varsity Football @ Rusk Rusk, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 800 Salem Rd, Rusk, TX

The Rusk (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Fairfield (TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.

Wine on Main Bullard, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 201 West Main Street, Bullard, TX 75757

Bullard’s annual Red White and Blue Festival honoring US Veterans, is adding “Wine on Main” featuring local wineries, food and music.

Police Youth Corps Recruiting Event Palestine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 504 N Queen St, Palestine, TX

Palestine and surrounding area youth interested in a law enforcement career are invited to join us to learn about the Palestine Police Youth Corps program. The Palestine PD Youth Corps program was...

Family Fun Day | Volleyball Tourney Rusk, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 475 Co Rd 1619, Rusk, TX

We are having a Family Fun Day and this time it's going to be a volleyball tournament! This is for anyone who is 10 years old and older, so everyone can join in and have some fun! You can sign up...