Palestine, TX

Live events coming up in Palestine

Palestine Post
Palestine Post
 5 days ago

(PALESTINE, TX) Palestine has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Palestine:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P9aw5_0bZWNhFJ00

Blood Donation Drive

Palestine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 100 Willow Creek Pkwy STE C, Palestine, TX

We are partnering with Carter BloodCare once again to provide this life-saving service to our community! Remember! It's by appointment only! Click on the ticket link to make an appointment or call...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bvZBX_0bZWNhFJ00

Fairfield Varsity Football @ Rusk

Rusk, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 800 Salem Rd, Rusk, TX

The Rusk (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Fairfield (TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XODEx_0bZWNhFJ00

Wine on Main

Bullard, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 201 West Main Street, Bullard, TX 75757

Bullard’s annual Red White and Blue Festival honoring US Veterans, is adding “Wine on Main” featuring local wineries, food and music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26wULl_0bZWNhFJ00

Police Youth Corps Recruiting Event

Palestine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 504 N Queen St, Palestine, TX

Palestine and surrounding area youth interested in a law enforcement career are invited to join us to learn about the Palestine Police Youth Corps program. The Palestine PD Youth Corps program was...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pXyTx_0bZWNhFJ00

Family Fun Day | Volleyball Tourney

Rusk, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 475 Co Rd 1619, Rusk, TX

We are having a Family Fun Day and this time it's going to be a volleyball tournament! This is for anyone who is 10 years old and older, so everyone can join in and have some fun! You can sign up...

