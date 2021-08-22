Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Atlantic City Daily
Atlantic City Daily
 5 days ago

(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) Live events are lining up on the Atlantic City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Atlantic City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hIv1M_0bZWNgMa00

New Groovy Show begins July 17th 2022 at Atlantic City's Boardwalk Showroom

Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 06:20 PM

Address: Park Place & The Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

An All New Groovy Show starts July 31st 2022 at Atlantic City's Boardwalk Showroom Show Announced July 2021 baby yeah!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QFruR_0bZWNgMa00

SANTA's Sing-A-Long Direct from New York Rockefeller Center comes to AC

Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 03:15 PM

Address: Park Place & The Boardwalk, 6th Floor, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

The whole family can be part of the Christmas spirit with songs and picturs of Santa Claus and Mrs. Clause too at Santa’s Sing-A-Long!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x8kng_0bZWNgMa00

New Jersey Cannabis Festival

Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: tbd, tbd, NJ 08401

The New Jersey Cannabis Festival is an annual event to celebrate the Garden State's cannabis culture.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R81ju_0bZWNgMa00

NEW YORK MAGICIAN MATT ROBERTS returns to AC's Boardwalk Showroom OCT 30th

Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:20 PM

Address: Park Place & The Boardwalk, 6th Floor, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Top New York Magician Matt Roberts returns his hit 42nd Street Magic Show to Atlantic City Back by Popular Demand SAT OCT 30th 2021 ONLY

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jDRap_0bZWNgMa00

Uncle Sam's SUMMER SING-A-LONG! in Atlantic City on July 4th 2022

Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 03:15 PM

Address: Park Place & The Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Uncle Sam’s Summer Sing-A-Long comes to Atlantic City's Boardwalk Showroom Monday July 4th 2022 @ 5pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Atlantic City Daily

Atlantic City Daily

Atlantic City, NJ
69
Followers
187
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Atlantic City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Atlantic City, NJ
Government
City
Atlantic City, NJ
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Roberts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlantic#Santa Claus#Live Events#Sun Jul 07#Boardwalk Showroom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy