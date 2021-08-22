Atlantic City calendar: Coming events

(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) Live events are lining up on the Atlantic City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Atlantic City:

New Groovy Show begins July 17th 2022 at Atlantic City's Boardwalk Showroom Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 06:20 PM

Address: Park Place & The Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

An All New Groovy Show starts July 31st 2022 at Atlantic City's Boardwalk Showroom Show Announced July 2021 baby yeah!

SANTA's Sing-A-Long Direct from New York Rockefeller Center comes to AC Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 03:15 PM

Address: Park Place & The Boardwalk, 6th Floor, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

The whole family can be part of the Christmas spirit with songs and picturs of Santa Claus and Mrs. Clause too at Santa’s Sing-A-Long!

New Jersey Cannabis Festival Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: tbd, tbd, NJ 08401

The New Jersey Cannabis Festival is an annual event to celebrate the Garden State's cannabis culture.

NEW YORK MAGICIAN MATT ROBERTS returns to AC's Boardwalk Showroom OCT 30th Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:20 PM

Address: Park Place & The Boardwalk, 6th Floor, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Top New York Magician Matt Roberts returns his hit 42nd Street Magic Show to Atlantic City Back by Popular Demand SAT OCT 30th 2021 ONLY

Uncle Sam's SUMMER SING-A-LONG! in Atlantic City on July 4th 2022 Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 03:15 PM

Address: Park Place & The Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Uncle Sam’s Summer Sing-A-Long comes to Atlantic City's Boardwalk Showroom Monday July 4th 2022 @ 5pm