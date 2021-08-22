Cancel
Stevens Point, WI

Events on the Stevens Point calendar

Stevens Point News Flash
Stevens Point News Flash
 5 days ago

(STEVENS POINT, WI) Stevens Point has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stevens Point:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uuvZU_0bZWNfTr00

Net Partners Event #10 (AM)

Stevens Point, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 601 Michigan Ave N, Stevens Point, WI

Starting times will begin at approximately 7:45 am from Hole #1 and/or Hole #10. Pairings will be made available on the website and sent to all players via email after the closing of entries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4djtWI_0bZWNfTr00

Portage County Democratic Party Picnic

Stevens Point, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1100 Crosby Ave, Stevens Point, WI

Our annual picnic is back at Pfiffner Park! Food, beverages, silent auction, raffle. Speeches from Democratic officeholders and candidates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jaPZ1_0bZWNfTr00

TRIVIA

Stevens Point, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Come play trivia at Taps for a chance to win a free beer pitcher, or $5, $10, $15 gift cards. Offered every other week at this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bD6YY_0bZWNfTr00

2021 Walk for Hope

Stevens Point, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1001 2nd Street North, Stevens Point, WI 54481

5K walk to raise awareness of mental health issues and provide a hopeful message to all people who are affected by these challenges.

Get Golf Ready - Adult

Stevens Point, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 601 Michigan Ave N, Stevens Point, WI

If you are thinking about becoming a golfer, or at minimum looking to try out the game, there is no better way than Get Golf Ready. The program makes learning golf fun, easy and affordable...

