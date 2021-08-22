Events on the Stevens Point calendar
(STEVENS POINT, WI) Stevens Point has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stevens Point:
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 601 Michigan Ave N, Stevens Point, WI
Starting times will begin at approximately 7:45 am from Hole #1 and/or Hole #10. Pairings will be made available on the website and sent to all players via email after the closing of entries.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 1100 Crosby Ave, Stevens Point, WI
Our annual picnic is back at Pfiffner Park! Food, beverages, silent auction, raffle. Speeches from Democratic officeholders and candidates
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Come play trivia at Taps for a chance to win a free beer pitcher, or $5, $10, $15 gift cards. Offered every other week at this time.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 1001 2nd Street North, Stevens Point, WI 54481
5K walk to raise awareness of mental health issues and provide a hopeful message to all people who are affected by these challenges.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 601 Michigan Ave N, Stevens Point, WI
If you are thinking about becoming a golfer, or at minimum looking to try out the game, there is no better way than Get Golf Ready. The program makes learning golf fun, easy and affordable...
