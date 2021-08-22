Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huber Heights, OH

Huber Heights calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Huber Heights Updates
Huber Heights Updates
 5 days ago

(HUBER HEIGHTS, OH) Huber Heights has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Huber Heights:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MpR78_0bZWNeb800

Buddy Guy

Huber Heights, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 6800 Executive Blvd, Huber Heights, OH

Buddy Guy with Robert Randolph and the Family Band opening Fri • Aug 27 • 8:00 PM The Rose Music Center at The Heights, Huber Heights, OH Tickets by Ticketmaster

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RAQiu_0bZWNeb800

Kindergarten Open House - Wayne High School

Huber Heights, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 5400 Chambersburg Rd, Huber Heights, OH

Monday August 23, 2021: Event listing from Wayne High School: Monday, August 23 from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oINs9_0bZWNeb800

Property Maintenance Review Board

Huber Heights, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

The Property Maintenance Review Board hears reviews and appeals of determinations by the City's zoning office on property maintenance issues.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Huber Heights Updates

Huber Heights Updates

Huber Heights, OH
46
Followers
181
Post
966
Views
ABOUT

With Huber Heights Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Huber Heights, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Wayne, OH
City
Huber Heights, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Rose#Family Band#Wayne High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy