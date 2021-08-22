Huber Heights calendar: Coming events

(HUBER HEIGHTS, OH) Huber Heights has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Huber Heights:

Buddy Guy Huber Heights, OH

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 6800 Executive Blvd, Huber Heights, OH

Buddy Guy with Robert Randolph and the Family Band opening Fri • Aug 27 • 8:00 PM The Rose Music Center at The Heights, Huber Heights, OH Tickets by Ticketmaster

Kindergarten Open House - Wayne High School Huber Heights, OH

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 5400 Chambersburg Rd, Huber Heights, OH

Monday August 23, 2021: Event listing from Wayne High School: Monday, August 23 from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Property Maintenance Review Board Huber Heights, OH

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

The Property Maintenance Review Board hears reviews and appeals of determinations by the City's zoning office on property maintenance issues.