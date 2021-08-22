Coming soon: Russellville events

(RUSSELLVILLE, AR) Live events are lining up on the Russellville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Russellville:

Week 00 - at Russellville Russellville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2203 S Knoxville Ave, Russellville, AR

The Devil Dogs and the Cyclones meet for the 90th time on the gridiron. Russellville holds a 56-32-3 lead in the series. You may also like the following events from Morrilton Devil Dog Football

Ice Ball Tournament Russellville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 312 W 2nd St, Russellville, AR

The Garage Arcade is excited to welcome you to our weekly tournament. This Tuesday, put your skills to the test at Ice Ball in a multilevel style tournament. Participants pay a 5$ entrance fee to...

Mt. Nebo Trail Race Dardanelle, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Description: Distance: 14 miles (approximate) Starts at 7:00 am from the top of Mt. Nebo, in the parking lot near the pool and camping area. Mt. Nebo is about three miles west of Dardanelle on Hwy...

Outside Story Time Russellville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 1000 E Parkway Dr, Russellville, AR

Join us at the Russellville City Park for stories, flannel boards, puppets, and songs.

Pope County Farmers Market Russellville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 320 W C St, Russellville, AR

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...