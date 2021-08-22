Cancel
Russellville, AR

Coming soon: Russellville events

Posted by 
Russellville News Flash
Russellville News Flash
 5 days ago

(RUSSELLVILLE, AR) Live events are lining up on the Russellville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Russellville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GkJzB_0bZWNdiP00

Week 00 - at Russellville

Russellville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2203 S Knoxville Ave, Russellville, AR

The Devil Dogs and the Cyclones meet for the 90th time on the gridiron. Russellville holds a 56-32-3 lead in the series. You may also like the following events from Morrilton Devil Dog Football

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WQErR_0bZWNdiP00

Ice Ball Tournament

Russellville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 312 W 2nd St, Russellville, AR

The Garage Arcade is excited to welcome you to our weekly tournament. This Tuesday, put your skills to the test at Ice Ball in a multilevel style tournament. Participants pay a 5$ entrance fee to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZArON_0bZWNdiP00

Mt. Nebo Trail Race

Dardanelle, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Description: Distance: 14 miles (approximate) Starts at 7:00 am from the top of Mt. Nebo, in the parking lot near the pool and camping area. Mt. Nebo is about three miles west of Dardanelle on Hwy...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p0wIZ_0bZWNdiP00

Outside Story Time

Russellville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 1000 E Parkway Dr, Russellville, AR

Join us at the Russellville City Park for stories, flannel boards, puppets, and songs.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yBT5F_0bZWNdiP00

Pope County Farmers Market

Russellville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 320 W C St, Russellville, AR

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Learn More

Russellville News Flash

Russellville News Flash

Russellville, AR
With Russellville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

