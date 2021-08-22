Cancel
Hazleton, PA

Live events on the horizon in Hazleton

Hazleton Digest
 5 days ago

(HAZLETON, PA) Live events are lining up on the Hazleton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hazleton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DGmSa_0bZWNcpg00

ADAPTATIONS Yoga Modification & Prop Workshop

Hazle Township, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 592 Susquehanna Blvd, Hazle Township, PA

In this workshop you will gain an understanding of the yoga principles, modifications, & the use of yoga props. Regardless of flexibility level, limitations, or injuries this workshop is for YOU...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZxQFT_0bZWNcpg00

2021 Lehigh Classic

Weatherly, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Learn more and REGISTER at: http://www.lehighclassic.com Join us for the 9th Annual Lehigh Classic Downriver Race on August 28, 2021. This year the event will take place on the same weekend as the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zCisC_0bZWNcpg00

Hazleton Rotary Wine & Beer Festival

Hazleton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Repeats: Every Day Louis Schiavo City View Park 700 S Poplar Street Hazleton, Pennsylvania 18201 Region: Upstate PA Hours of operation: 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM Admission fee: $20 The event will feature...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QJE7Z_0bZWNcpg00

Admission & Tours at Eckley Miners' Village

Weatherly, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 2 Eckley Main Street, Weatherly, PA

Date: August 29, 2021 2021-08-29T10:00:00 Time: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM Time Details: Adults (13 – 64) — $8; Seniors (65+) — $7; Children (3 – 12) — $6; Children ages 2 and under — Free; *Guided Tours...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ialNV_0bZWNcpg00

Summer Movie Night #2

Conyngham, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 334 S Main St, Conyngham, PA

Join us for our second movie night of the summer in partnership with Conyngham parks and rec in Whispering Willows park. Our movie tonight is Inside Out. A Disney movie, this film has something...

