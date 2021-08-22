Live events Bartlesville — what’s coming up
(BARTLESVILLE, OK) Bartlesville has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bartlesville:
Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM
Address: 6101 Nowata Rd, Bartlesville, OK 74006
Learn how to become a better trainer, teacher, instructor, and mentor instead of being just another "check-the-box" FTO.
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 6101 Nowata Rd, Bartlesville, OK 74006
This training will not only show you success but failures during interviews and interrogations.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 300 SE Adams Blvd, Bartlesville, OK
Join us Saturday morning at the Tower Center at Unity Square (near the Bartlesville Community Center) before our Pride festival for a Car Care and Succulent Care clinic, courtesy of Dads Hug Too...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 110 SW Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville, OK
We will be having our August meeting at Painted Horse from 6-7 PM, and then playing trivia.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 4222 Rice Creek Rd, Bartlesville, OK
If you want to discover how to use your gifts, grow spiritually, and learn more about City Church; C3 is for you. The next session is Sunday, April 25 at 12:30 pm in the Kid’s auditorium. Lunch...
