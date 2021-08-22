Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bartlesville, OK

Live events Bartlesville — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Bartlesville News Beat
Bartlesville News Beat
 5 days ago

(BARTLESVILLE, OK) Bartlesville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bartlesville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vsFd3_0bZWNbwx00

Field Training Officer: Basic Certification Course

Bartlesville, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 6101 Nowata Rd, Bartlesville, OK 74006

Learn how to become a better trainer, teacher, instructor, and mentor instead of being just another "check-the-box" FTO.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lxyyr_0bZWNbwx00

Interview and Interrogation

Bartlesville, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 6101 Nowata Rd, Bartlesville, OK 74006

This training will not only show you success but failures during interviews and interrogations.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ynTU1_0bZWNbwx00

Dads Hug Too: Succulent Potting and Car Care Clinic

Bartlesville, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 300 SE Adams Blvd, Bartlesville, OK

Join us Saturday morning at the Tower Center at Unity Square (near the Bartlesville Community Center) before our Pride festival for a Car Care and Succulent Care clinic, courtesy of Dads Hug Too...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rog1K_0bZWNbwx00

WCLP August Meeting

Bartlesville, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 110 SW Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville, OK

We will be having our August meeting at Painted Horse from 6-7 PM, and then playing trivia.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tX0In_0bZWNbwx00

C3 Class

Bartlesville, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 4222 Rice Creek Rd, Bartlesville, OK

If you want to discover how to use your gifts, grow spiritually, and learn more about City Church; C3 is for you. The next session is Sunday, April 25 at 12:30 pm in the Kid’s auditorium. Lunch...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Bartlesville News Beat

Bartlesville News Beat

Bartlesville, OK
86
Followers
159
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bartlesville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bartlesville, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Nowata, OK
Bartlesville, OK
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Painted Horse#City Church#Kid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy