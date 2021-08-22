Live events Moses Lake — what’s coming up

(MOSES LAKE, WA) Live events are coming to Moses Lake.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Moses Lake:

Original Goat Yoga Sunset Experience Moses Lake, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 5653 Rd L SE, Moses Lake, WA

This event is held on our beautiful Lavender Farm in Moses Lake, Washington. Come relax and rejuvenate in the quiet countryside surrounded by the fresh scent of Lavender and the calming comfort of...

Lights of Hope Youth Mental Health Awareness Event Moses Lake, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 411 South Balsam Street, Moses Lake, WA 98837

Please join us as we help to spread awareness in mental health and provide resources for our youth and families.

Moses Lake Farmers Market Moses Lake, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: Dogwood St, Moses Lake, WA

MOSES LAKE FARMERS MARKET EVERY SATURDAY TIME: 8:00 AM TO 1:00 PM IN MCCOSH PARK BY THE SURF N SLIDE WATER PARK - 08/28/2021

40-year Reunion Moses Lake Class of 1981 Moses Lake, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Papier-Mâché Sculpture Class Moses Lake, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 401 S Balsam St, Moses Lake, WA

In this four-week class, Thursdays in August, you will be working with Papier-Mâché. Papier-Mâché is a versatile and inexpensive medium used both for decorative pieces and in the fine arts...