Gaffney, SC

Gaffney calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
 5 days ago

(GAFFNEY, SC) Gaffney is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gaffney:

602 Mid East Modifieds South Series, Mid East Pro 4 Series, 604 Crate Late Model

Gaffney, SC

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 153 Speedway Rd, Gaffney, SC

602 Mid East Modifieds South Series, Mid East Pro 4 Series, 604 Crate Late Model, Super Sportsman, Street Stock, Thunder Bomber, Extreme 4, Young Guns V8 Time: Gates Open At: 4:30 PM Drivers...

CHAPS 9/11 Twentieth Anniversary Memorial Exhibit

Gaffney, SC

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 301 College Dr, Gaffney, SC

Exhibit duration: August 11 - September 11, 2021 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday 8:00 am to 2pm on Saturday, September 11 Other times will be reserved for...

Wings, Etc

Gaffney, SC

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Wings, Etc at Gaffney, South Carolina, United States on Tue Aug 24 2021 at 07:00 pm

Movie at the Mill: Hocus Pocus

Spartanburg, SC

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1802 Drayton Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307

A spooktacular Movie at the Mill night at Drayton Mills showing everyone's family favorite Halloween movie, Hocus Pocus.

Family Firearm Safety Class

Cowpens, SC

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 138 S 903, Cowpens, SC

The event will be held at Great Vision Church of God in Cowpens, SC. This FREE firearm safety class is for Pre-K to 4th grade but we are not sticklers on age. No firearms will be on hand. Pizza...

Gaffney Today

Gaffney Today

With Gaffney Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
City
Spartanburg, SC
City
Spartanburg, SC
Sports
Sports
State
South Carolina State
