Manitowoc, WI

Manitowoc events calendar

Posted by 
Manitowoc Journal
Manitowoc Journal
 5 days ago

(MANITOWOC, WI) Live events are lining up on the Manitowoc calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Manitowoc area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fZqZ3_0bZWNYFe00

Grow It Forward Outdoor Fundraiser Lunch

Manitowoc, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1001 S 8th St, Manitowoc, WI

Join us for a fundraising event to benefit Grow It Forward! This event will feature beautiful tables set up outside down 8th Street, a three course meal paired with different wines, and live...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Wprn_0bZWNYFe00

Really Big Prints

Manitowoc, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 610 N 8th St, Manitowoc, WI

August 3rd -September 12, 2021 Exhibit hours are Tuesdays through Fridays 10-4 p.m. and Saturday and Sundays 11-4 p.m. Features large scale prints made during the University of Wisconsin – Green...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uDzFD_0bZWNYFe00

The Presidents @ The Wharf

Manitowoc, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 606 Quay St, Manitowoc, WI

The Presidents will be playing at The Wharf Manitowoc on Sunday August 22 starting at 03:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D7oE8_0bZWNYFe00

Manitowoc, WI Concealed Carry Class

Manitowoc, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1235 South Rapids Road, Manitowoc, WI 54220

This class will certify you for your Wisconsin CCW permit. Select classes also offer an add-on for Florida and Minnesota permits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EG5q6_0bZWNYFe00

Troop 766 Campout on the USS Cobia 12/4–12/5

Manitowoc, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 75 Maritime Drive, Manitowoc, WI 54220

Our special December "campout" will be on the USS Cobia. This Eventbrite registration is for Troop 766 scouts and adults only.

Manitowoc Journal

Manitowoc Journal

Manitowoc Journal

Manitowoc, WI
With Manitowoc Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

