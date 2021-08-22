Manitowoc events calendar

(MANITOWOC, WI) Live events are lining up on the Manitowoc calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Manitowoc area:

Grow It Forward Outdoor Fundraiser Lunch Manitowoc, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1001 S 8th St, Manitowoc, WI

Join us for a fundraising event to benefit Grow It Forward! This event will feature beautiful tables set up outside down 8th Street, a three course meal paired with different wines, and live...

Really Big Prints Manitowoc, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 610 N 8th St, Manitowoc, WI

August 3rd -September 12, 2021 Exhibit hours are Tuesdays through Fridays 10-4 p.m. and Saturday and Sundays 11-4 p.m. Features large scale prints made during the University of Wisconsin – Green...

The Presidents @ The Wharf Manitowoc, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 606 Quay St, Manitowoc, WI

The Presidents will be playing at The Wharf Manitowoc on Sunday August 22 starting at 03:00 PM

Manitowoc, WI Concealed Carry Class Manitowoc, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1235 South Rapids Road, Manitowoc, WI 54220

This class will certify you for your Wisconsin CCW permit. Select classes also offer an add-on for Florida and Minnesota permits

Troop 766 Campout on the USS Cobia 12/4–12/5 Manitowoc, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 75 Maritime Drive, Manitowoc, WI 54220

Our special December "campout" will be on the USS Cobia. This Eventbrite registration is for Troop 766 scouts and adults only.