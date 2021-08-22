Manitowoc events calendar
(MANITOWOC, WI) Live events are lining up on the Manitowoc calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Manitowoc area:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 1001 S 8th St, Manitowoc, WI
Join us for a fundraising event to benefit Grow It Forward! This event will feature beautiful tables set up outside down 8th Street, a three course meal paired with different wines, and live...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 610 N 8th St, Manitowoc, WI
August 3rd -September 12, 2021 Exhibit hours are Tuesdays through Fridays 10-4 p.m. and Saturday and Sundays 11-4 p.m. Features large scale prints made during the University of Wisconsin – Green...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 606 Quay St, Manitowoc, WI
The Presidents will be playing at The Wharf Manitowoc on Sunday August 22 starting at 03:00 PM
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: 1235 South Rapids Road, Manitowoc, WI 54220
This class will certify you for your Wisconsin CCW permit. Select classes also offer an add-on for Florida and Minnesota permits
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 01:00 PM
Address: 75 Maritime Drive, Manitowoc, WI 54220
Our special December "campout" will be on the USS Cobia. This Eventbrite registration is for Troop 766 scouts and adults only.
