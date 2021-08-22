Cancel
Hinesville, GA

Hinesville calendar: What's coming up

Hinesville Updates
Hinesville Updates
 5 days ago

(HINESVILLE, GA) Live events are lining up on the Hinesville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hinesville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N6wZF_0bZWNXMv00

Bob Ross Oil Painting Class - 2 Day

Hinesville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 102 S Commerce St, Hinesville, GA

Join artist Nancy Miller Melchor, a Bob Ross Certified Instructor, as she teaches a new painting using Bob Ross painting techniques. Painting class August 28 and 29 $35. Finished in one sitting...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hgvBF_0bZWNXMv00

Liberty County School Board Meeting

Hinesville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 200 Bradwell St, Hinesville, GA

Regular Meetings will be in the Boardroom @ 5:30 PM unless otherwise stated. Work Sessions will be in the Boardroom @ 9:00 AM unless otherwise stated. Meeting will be held at the Liberty County...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14JIQU_0bZWNXMv00

The Yellow Bee: Unlimited Beer & Wings

Hinesville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 802 Elma G Miles Pkwy, Hinesville, GA

The Yellow Bee is now offering unlimited beer & wings every Tuesday!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0clxTS_0bZWNXMv00

VIP Petcare at Petsense

Hinesville, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 229 W. General Screven Way, Hinesville, GA 31313

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Hinesville Updates

Hinesville Updates

Hinesville, GA
With Hinesville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

U.S. Politics Posted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
World Posted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
Military NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Education Posted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...

