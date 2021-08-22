Hinesville calendar: What's coming up
(HINESVILLE, GA) Live events are lining up on the Hinesville calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Hinesville area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM
Address: 102 S Commerce St, Hinesville, GA
Join artist Nancy Miller Melchor, a Bob Ross Certified Instructor, as she teaches a new painting using Bob Ross painting techniques. Painting class August 28 and 29 $35. Finished in one sitting...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Address: 200 Bradwell St, Hinesville, GA
Regular Meetings will be in the Boardroom @ 5:30 PM unless otherwise stated. Work Sessions will be in the Boardroom @ 9:00 AM unless otherwise stated. Meeting will be held at the Liberty County...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 802 Elma G Miles Pkwy, Hinesville, GA
The Yellow Bee is now offering unlimited beer & wings every Tuesday!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 229 W. General Screven Way, Hinesville, GA 31313
Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.
