Hinesville calendar: What's coming up

(HINESVILLE, GA) Live events are lining up on the Hinesville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hinesville area:

Bob Ross Oil Painting Class - 2 Day Hinesville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 102 S Commerce St, Hinesville, GA

Join artist Nancy Miller Melchor, a Bob Ross Certified Instructor, as she teaches a new painting using Bob Ross painting techniques. Painting class August 28 and 29 $35. Finished in one sitting...

Liberty County School Board Meeting Hinesville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 200 Bradwell St, Hinesville, GA

Regular Meetings will be in the Boardroom @ 5:30 PM unless otherwise stated. Work Sessions will be in the Boardroom @ 9:00 AM unless otherwise stated. Meeting will be held at the Liberty County...

The Yellow Bee: Unlimited Beer & Wings Hinesville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 802 Elma G Miles Pkwy, Hinesville, GA

The Yellow Bee is now offering unlimited beer & wings every Tuesday!

VIP Petcare at Petsense Hinesville, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 229 W. General Screven Way, Hinesville, GA 31313

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.