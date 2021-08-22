Cancel
Rio Grande City, TX

Rio Grande City calendar: Events coming up

Rio Grande City News Watch
 5 days ago

(RIO GRANDE CITY, TX) Live events are lining up on the Rio Grande City calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rio Grande City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l4ti1_0bZWNWUC00

DE MÁSK US-Conference for Women

Mcallen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 2109 West Nolana Avenue, McAllen, TX 78504

Many have been living through life merely existing and living a life that can be easily be replicated by hitting “repeat”. Why?

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PhHNW_0bZWNWUC00

Roger Creager live at Hillbilly's

Mcallen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:59 PM

Address: 6000 North 10th Street, McAllen, TX 78504

Roger Creager live at Hillbilly's with special guests. Eros & The Drifters

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uStGe_0bZWNWUC00

956 Vs Texas

Alton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 349 Dawes Ave, Alton, TX

Following our Annual Event Rise Of The Phoenix. We bring to you our next HUGE EVENT. 956 VS TEXAS Some of the HOTTEST wrestlers from all over Texas go up against the Valleys BEST WRESTLERS! In a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W0k3v_0bZWNWUC00

MPU Annual Night Out

Mcallen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 4001 N 23rd St, McAllen, TX 78504

Let's Fiesta! Learn about the Water and Wastewater services McAllen Public Utility provides at our Annual Night Out Celebration!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HEHi9_0bZWNWUC00

Moonlight Market | Saturday| Market Day Vendor Registration

Mission, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 801 Bryan Road, Mission, TX 78572

Use the map below to pick your booth location when selecting vendor ticket. (VENDORS ARE NOT ALLOWED TO SELL FOOD THAT IS NOT PRE-PACKAGED)

Learn More

