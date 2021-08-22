Cancel
Somerset, KY

Somerset calendar: Coming events

Somerset Today
Somerset Today
 5 days ago

(SOMERSET, KY) Live events are lining up on the Somerset calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Somerset area:

VIP Petcare at Feeders Supply

Somerset, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 1250 S Highway 27, Somerset, KY 42501

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

VIP Vet Clinic-Somerset

Somerset, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 1250 S Hwy 27, Somerset, KY

The vet is in! Feeders Supply welcomes back our VIP clinics. We offer veterinary care in many of our stores with convenient evening and weekend hours to make it easy for you to care for your pets...

Basic pour for shihouette painting

Somerset, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Come pour the Basic flip Cup Monday Aug. 30 at 6:00 then at a later day we will paint the tree silhouette on it. Cost for the basic is $30. then when we paint the tree Cost is $25. Messenger me to...

Friday Night Thunder

Somerset, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 4150 US-27, Somerset, KY

Friday Night Thunder – Somerset Mall, S. Hwy 27, (stoplight #23 on US 27), 5pm-9pm. Somerset Mall, S. Hwy 27, (stoplight #23 on US 27), 5pm-9pm. Somerset Mall and Don Franklin Family of...

2021 Lake Cumberland Airshow

Somerset, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 500 W O. Newell Dr, Somerset, KY

Lake Cumberland Air Show – Lake Cumberland Regional Airport, 500 W O Newel Dr. Somerset, KY, 1pm-4pm. The 2021 Lake Cumberland Air Show takes flight Sunday, August 29 at the Lake Cumberland...

