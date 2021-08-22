Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elizabeth City, NC

Elizabeth City events coming soon

Posted by 
Elizabeth City Post
Elizabeth City Post
 5 days ago

(ELIZABETH CITY, NC) Elizabeth City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Elizabeth City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lLeJe_0bZWNSxI00

10th Annual Back To School Bash & Food Drive

Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1704 Weeksville Rd, Elizabeth City, NC

WRVS-FM and W18BB-TV in partnership with the Elizabeth City Police Department and Elizabeth City/Pasquotank County Parks & Recreation is sponsoring this family-fun community event. Free school...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48M89u_0bZWNSxI00

Lingerin' Live at 2 Souls

Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 512 E Main St, Elizabeth City, NC

Linger a while Friday and Saturday nights at 2 Souls Wine Bar with live music!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yf6ju_0bZWNSxI00

NC Foundations of Early Learning and Development (NC FELD)**2 PART SERIES**

Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 1403 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909

PART ONE of NC FELD-Oct 5 PART TWO-Oct 13 **Must attend both sessions to receive full credit**

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nztVu_0bZWNSxI00

VIP Petcare at Petsense

Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 105 Tanglewood Pkwy., Elizabeth City, NC 27909

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48IaMz_0bZWNSxI00

Clay Handbuilding Workshops

Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 116 N Poindexter St, Elizabeth City, NC

This workshop is continuing every Tuesday night in August. August 17 August 24 August 31 Workshop fee $85 Please RSVP with cash or check payment in the studio. Includes a block of clay for up to 6...

Learn More

Comments / 1

Elizabeth City Post

Elizabeth City Post

Elizabeth City, NC
134
Followers
174
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Elizabeth City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabeth City, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks Recreation#Live Events#Wine Bar#Nc Feld Oct 5#Workshop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...

Comments / 1

Community Policy