Elizabeth City events coming soon

(ELIZABETH CITY, NC) Elizabeth City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Elizabeth City area:

10th Annual Back To School Bash & Food Drive Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1704 Weeksville Rd, Elizabeth City, NC

WRVS-FM and W18BB-TV in partnership with the Elizabeth City Police Department and Elizabeth City/Pasquotank County Parks & Recreation is sponsoring this family-fun community event. Free school...

Lingerin' Live at 2 Souls Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 512 E Main St, Elizabeth City, NC

Linger a while Friday and Saturday nights at 2 Souls Wine Bar with live music!

NC Foundations of Early Learning and Development (NC FELD)**2 PART SERIES** Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 1403 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909

PART ONE of NC FELD-Oct 5 PART TWO-Oct 13 **Must attend both sessions to receive full credit**

VIP Petcare at Petsense Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 105 Tanglewood Pkwy., Elizabeth City, NC 27909

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Clay Handbuilding Workshops Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 116 N Poindexter St, Elizabeth City, NC

This workshop is continuing every Tuesday night in August. August 17 August 24 August 31 Workshop fee $85 Please RSVP with cash or check payment in the studio. Includes a block of clay for up to 6...