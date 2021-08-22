Live events coming up in Cedar City

(CEDAR CITY, UT) Cedar City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cedar City:

Storytime — Frontier Homestead State Park Cedar City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 635 N Main St, Cedar City, UT

Frontier Homestead Children's Story Time is an opportunity for preschool children to learn about the past through stories and history-related activities. Enjoy a story read by a Ranger followed by...

Cedar City Deseret Industries Donation Drop-Off Cedar City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1460 S. Providence Center Dr., Cedar City, UT 84720

This Deseret Industries is accepting donations by appointment only. Sign up here or visit deseretindustries.org/reopen to learn more.

Ryan Stream Motivational Speaker, Musician, and Veteran Feat Travis Richey Cedar City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 105 North 100 East, Cedar City, UT 84720

Ryan Stream is a highly esteemed motivational speaker, musician, and Veteran with a heart that pumps passion and positive change!

Paint night - Island sunset Cedar City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 59 W Center St, Cedar City, UT

Come paint Island Sunset. Huge thank you to original artist Dean Sherman. Ages 21 and up. No experience necessary. Grab your friends and have some fun with us. Outside food ok, outside beverages...

ART2 – Technical Canyoneering Cedar City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 644 N 800 W, Cedar City, UT

ART of Canyoneering 2 – Technical Canyoneering. Gain knowledge and competence with anchors, rigging and rescue systems while honing your personal rappelling, ascending and problem-solving…