Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar City, UT

Live events coming up in Cedar City

Posted by 
Cedar City Times
Cedar City Times
 5 days ago

(CEDAR CITY, UT) Cedar City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cedar City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Phzs5_0bZWNR4Z00

Storytime — Frontier Homestead State Park

Cedar City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 635 N Main St, Cedar City, UT

Frontier Homestead Children's Story Time is an opportunity for preschool children to learn about the past through stories and history-related activities. Enjoy a story read by a Ranger followed by...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CIFNj_0bZWNR4Z00

Cedar City Deseret Industries Donation Drop-Off

Cedar City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1460 S. Providence Center Dr., Cedar City, UT 84720

This Deseret Industries is accepting donations by appointment only. Sign up here or visit deseretindustries.org/reopen to learn more.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y3iVT_0bZWNR4Z00

Ryan Stream Motivational Speaker, Musician, and Veteran Feat Travis Richey

Cedar City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 105 North 100 East, Cedar City, UT 84720

Ryan Stream is a highly esteemed motivational speaker, musician, and Veteran with a heart that pumps passion and positive change!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07U536_0bZWNR4Z00

Paint night - Island sunset

Cedar City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 59 W Center St, Cedar City, UT

Come paint Island Sunset. Huge thank you to original artist Dean Sherman. Ages 21 and up. No experience necessary. Grab your friends and have some fun with us. Outside food ok, outside beverages...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11R725_0bZWNR4Z00

ART2 – Technical Canyoneering

Cedar City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 644 N 800 W, Cedar City, UT

ART of Canyoneering 2 – Technical Canyoneering. Gain knowledge and competence with anchors, rigging and rescue systems while honing your personal rappelling, ascending and problem-solving…

Learn More

Comments / 0

Cedar City Times

Cedar City Times

Cedar City, UT
59
Followers
183
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cedar City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Cedar City, UT
Cedar City, UT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Art#Veteran#Standup Comedy#Ranger#This Deseret Industries#W Center St#Ut Come
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy