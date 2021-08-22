Cancel
Port Huron, MI

Events on the Port Huron calendar

Port Huron Bulletin
Port Huron Bulletin
 5 days ago

(PORT HURON, MI) Live events are lining up on the Port Huron calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Port Huron area:

Men's Round Table Gathering $5

Port Huron, MI

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1830 Pine Grove Ave, Port Huron, MI

Men's Round Table Gathering $5 at Infinitea Magik- Port Huron, 1830 Pine Grove Ave, Port Huron, MI 48060, Port Huron, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 02:00 pm

Vantage Point Farmers Market

Port Huron, MI

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 51 Water St, Port Huron, MI

Season:Summer Market Hours: Opening day in May 8, 2021Saturdays, 8:00am - 2:00pmLocation:51 Water Street, Port Huron, MI

2021 Thomas Edison Trolley Tours

Port Huron, MI

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 510 Thomas Edison Pkwy, Port Huron, MI, MI 48060

Join "Depot" Dave Dazer on a guided tour through Port Huron's Edison history

Tuskegee Airmen Memorial Events - August 26th, 27th & 28th

Port Huron, MI

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 800 Harker Street, Port Huron, MI 48060

Tuskegee Airmen Memorial Dedication: Museum Exhibit, Welcome Reception and Luncheon

The Tuskegee Airmen Memorial Dedication Ceremony

Port Huron, MI

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: Port Huron, MI

Event to be held at the smaller International Flag Plaza under the Blue Water Bridge. Come witness the unveiling of the Tuskegee Airmen Memorial at 10:30am to 11:30am. In recognition of the...

Port Huron Bulletin

Port Huron Bulletin

Port Huron, MI
