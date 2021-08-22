Events on the Port Huron calendar
(PORT HURON, MI) Live events are lining up on the Port Huron calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Port Huron area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 1830 Pine Grove Ave, Port Huron, MI
Men's Round Table Gathering $5 at Infinitea Magik- Port Huron, 1830 Pine Grove Ave, Port Huron, MI 48060, Port Huron, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 02:00 pm
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 51 Water St, Port Huron, MI
Season:Summer Market Hours: Opening day in May 8, 2021Saturdays, 8:00am - 2:00pmLocation:51 Water Street, Port Huron, MI
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 510 Thomas Edison Pkwy, Port Huron, MI, MI 48060
Join "Depot" Dave Dazer on a guided tour through Port Huron's Edison history
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 800 Harker Street, Port Huron, MI 48060
Tuskegee Airmen Memorial Dedication: Museum Exhibit, Welcome Reception and Luncheon
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM
Address: Port Huron, MI
Event to be held at the smaller International Flag Plaza under the Blue Water Bridge. Come witness the unveiling of the Tuskegee Airmen Memorial at 10:30am to 11:30am. In recognition of the...
Comments / 0