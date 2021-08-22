Wenatchee calendar: Coming events

(WENATCHEE, WA) Wenatchee is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Wenatchee area:

Alternative Transporation Wenatchee, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:15 PM

Address: 7 N Worthen St, Wenatchee, WA 98801

Alternative Transportation Options with LINK Transit, Sustainable Wenatchee and Arlberg Sports

CPR/AED & First Aid, Wenatchee 3rd Tuesday Wenatchee, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 501 North Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA 98801

This is an American Heart Association HeartSaver course open to the community. This is not a Healthcare Provider course. If you need BLS Healthcare Provider certification or have questions, please contact us. Yvonne Kennedy at (509)422-4212 or ykennedy@LifeLineAmbulance.net. You do not need to print a ticket for this event. Purchasing a ticket will register you and add you to our roster. HEARTSAVER FIRST AID / CPR & AED ($80.00) First Aid (including scene safety, finding the problem, calling fo

Into the Woods - Wenatchee, WA 2021 Wenatchee, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 323 Easy St, Wenatchee, WA

This engaging and funny musical comedy twists familiar fairy tales into a brand new story. We're bringing theater into our own backyard - at Ohme Gardens! Ages 13-18 can register to join this cast...

Sunday Mimosas and Waffles at Hard Hat Winery Wenatchee, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1 Fifth St, Wenatchee, WA

Here’s a reason to get out of bed on Sunday! Hard Hat Winery is serving Mimosas and Waffles with fruit! Get them together for $10, or a Mimosa for $6 and a waffle for $5. Their hours are 12-5 pm. […]

Basket Weaving Class Wenatchee, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 115 S Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee, WA

Use pine needles and waxed linen to weave together baskets using our step-by-step instructions/demonstration. Rachel Courtney and Kmbris Bond will lead the class. All materials will be provided...