Walla Walla, WA

Live events coming up in Walla Walla

Posted by 
Walla Walla News Beat
Walla Walla News Beat
 5 days ago

(WALLA WALLA, WA) Walla Walla is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Walla Walla:

Women's Pool - Lunch Bunch Group

Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 720 Sprague St, Walla Walla, WA

Open to all women. Join others in an inclusive environment and enjoy learning about and playing pool! Includes a free lunch. Sign up by calling (509) 527-3775

Family Movie Night in the Park - Raya and the Last Dragon

Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:45 PM

Address: 116 E Main St, Walla Walla, WA

Family Movie Night in the Park - Raya and the Last Dragon Brought to you by Walla Walla Parks and Recreation Sponsored by Land Title of Walla Walla

Celebration of life

Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 940 E Alder St, Walla Walla, WA

Here is Norma (Simmons) Zier’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on July 3, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Norma (Simmons) Zier (Walla Walla...

Walking Moai - Join a Walking Group! (Moderate Walking Pace)

Walla Walla, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1203 West Pine Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362

Join a Walla Walla neighborhood walking group in the W. Pine Street area. This group will walk 2-3 miles at a moderate pace

The Chosen Screening and Q&A with Editor, John Quinn

Walla Walla, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 111 North 6th Avenue, Walla Walla, WA 99362

Bring your questions for The Chosen Editor, John Quinn, and watch Episodes 1 & 2 of Season 2.

With Walla Walla News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

