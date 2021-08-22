Live events on the horizon in Pekin
(PEKIN, IL) Live events are coming to Pekin.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pekin:
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:15 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:45 AM
Address: 301 S 4th St, Pekin, IL
Communication Junction is excited to be at the Pekin Public Library for an outdoor 30-minute Sign and Sing Story Time all about the Ocean! We will be singing and signing all about our favorite...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 3401 Griffin Ave, Pekin, IL 61554
A Dance Party for kids' ages 8 to 14. Sandwiches, chips, candy, drinks, a DJ, dancing, and of course..... TIK TOK CHALLENGES!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM
Address: 13895 First St, Pekin, IL
Pre-Service Prayer – 9:30am Worship Service – 10:00am J.A.M. Kids’ Class / Nursery – 10:45am Our worship services are both in person at New Pointe Church and as a livestream. The livestream is a...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Celebrate the Arts in Tazewell County through Fourth Fridays – the Tazewell Art Loop sponsored by the Morton and Pekin Chambers of Commerce and the Delavan community! Between April and August the...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 3401 Griffin Ave, Pekin, IL 61554
Join us outside for music by The BraziLionaires! Concessions will be available! Chairs are allowed. Multiple ticket options!
