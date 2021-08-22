Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pekin, IL

Live events on the horizon in Pekin

Posted by 
Pekin Voice
Pekin Voice
 5 days ago

(PEKIN, IL) Live events are coming to Pekin.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pekin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g4lSz_0bZWNMuA00

Pekin Public Library - Sign and Sing Story Time

Pekin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:15 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 301 S 4th St, Pekin, IL

Communication Junction is excited to be at the Pekin Public Library for an outdoor 30-minute Sign and Sing Story Time all about the Ocean! We will be singing and signing all about our favorite...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N3KJN_0bZWNMuA00

Kid's Tik Tok Dance Party!!

Pekin, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 3401 Griffin Ave, Pekin, IL 61554

A Dance Party for kids' ages 8 to 14. Sandwiches, chips, candy, drinks, a DJ, dancing, and of course..... TIK TOK CHALLENGES!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mZoHt_0bZWNMuA00

Worship Service

Pekin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 13895 First St, Pekin, IL

Pre-Service Prayer – 9:30am Worship Service – 10:00am J.A.M. Kids’ Class / Nursery – 10:45am Our worship services are both in person at New Pointe Church and as a livestream. The livestream is a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QxjGi_0bZWNMuA00

Fourth Friday in Downtown Pekin

Pekin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Celebrate the Arts in Tazewell County through Fourth Fridays – the Tazewell Art Loop sponsored by the Morton and Pekin Chambers of Commerce and the Delavan community! Between April and August the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XcEEv_0bZWNMuA00

The BraziLionaires

Pekin, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 3401 Griffin Ave, Pekin, IL 61554

Join us outside for music by The BraziLionaires! Concessions will be available! Chairs are allowed. Multiple ticket options!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Pekin Voice

Pekin Voice

Pekin, IL
71
Followers
191
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pekin Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pekin, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Delavan, IL
Pekin, IL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Dance Party#Dj#Il Communication Junction#The Pekin Public Library#Il 61554#Dj#Il Pre Service Prayer#Worship Service#New Pointe Church#The Tazewell Art Loop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy