Live events on the horizon in Pekin

(PEKIN, IL) Live events are coming to Pekin.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pekin:

Pekin Public Library - Sign and Sing Story Time Pekin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:15 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 301 S 4th St, Pekin, IL

Communication Junction is excited to be at the Pekin Public Library for an outdoor 30-minute Sign and Sing Story Time all about the Ocean! We will be singing and signing all about our favorite...

Kid's Tik Tok Dance Party!! Pekin, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 3401 Griffin Ave, Pekin, IL 61554

A Dance Party for kids' ages 8 to 14. Sandwiches, chips, candy, drinks, a DJ, dancing, and of course..... TIK TOK CHALLENGES!

Worship Service Pekin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 13895 First St, Pekin, IL

Pre-Service Prayer – 9:30am Worship Service – 10:00am J.A.M. Kids’ Class / Nursery – 10:45am Our worship services are both in person at New Pointe Church and as a livestream. The livestream is a...

Fourth Friday in Downtown Pekin Pekin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Celebrate the Arts in Tazewell County through Fourth Fridays – the Tazewell Art Loop sponsored by the Morton and Pekin Chambers of Commerce and the Delavan community! Between April and August the...

The BraziLionaires Pekin, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 3401 Griffin Ave, Pekin, IL 61554

Join us outside for music by The BraziLionaires! Concessions will be available! Chairs are allowed. Multiple ticket options!