Cullman, AL

Live events coming up in Cullman

Posted by 
Cullman Daily
Cullman Daily
 5 days ago

(CULLMAN, AL) Live events are lining up on the Cullman calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cullman:

CITY COUNCIL MEETING

Cullman, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 204 2nd Ave NE, Cullman, AL

MEETING DATES, TIMES, OR LOCATIONS SUBJECT TO CHANGE. PLEASE VERIFY BY CALLING 256-775-7109 OR EMAILING CITYHALL@CULLMANAL.GOV. All efforts will be made to adhere to the guidelines outlined in the...

Save America Rally | 45Fest

Cullman, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Former President Donald Trump will speak at a rally in Cullman. The Alabama Republican Party posted the announcement Monday on the ALGOP website. The Save America rally will...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Cullman, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Cullman, AL 35055

Single and Ready to Mingle? Make yourself known for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! See You There!

Motus Duck River Trail Run

Cullman, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Cullman, AL

Description: The Duck River Reservoir, located half way between Birmingham and Huntsville in Cullman, AL, is a brand new 640 acre lake used for drinking water and for recreation. The lake just...

Trivia Night with Matt Mitchell

Cullman, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1646 John H Cooper Dr SE A, Cullman, AL

Trivia Night with Matt Mitchell Hosted By Goat Island Brewing. Event starts at Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm and happening at Cullman., Trivia Night

