Live events coming up in Gillette

(GILLETTE, WY) Gillette has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gillette:

Paint your own bath bomb Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:55 AM

Come paint your own bath bomb!! Lots of new shapes coming!! Great for artists of all ages! ? ? Located at Hello Young Soapery 709 W. 8th St Suite 3

Grand Opening Parking Lot Party Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Join us for our OFFICAL GRAND OPENING EVENT!!!! *9 FOOD TRUCKS *LIVE MUSIC ALL DAY *YARD GAMES *STRONG MAN COMPETITION *TRIAL CLASSES *GYM TOURS *COFFEE SHOP SAMPLES We hope to see you there!

Back To School Bash! Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 4901 Tanner Dr, Gillette, WY

Join us for a back to school bash at The Zone! 2 hours of jump and laser tag for only $20!

CCPLS Board of Directors Meeting Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2101 S 4-J Rd, Gillette, WY

Campbell County Public Library System Board of Directors hold their regular monthly board meeting on the fourth Monday of each month at 4pm in the Board Room at Campbell County Public Library...

the BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at BIG LOST Gillette, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 105 South Warren Avenue, Gillette, WY 82716

Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.