Events on the Sandusky calendar

(SANDUSKY, OH) Sandusky has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sandusky:

Shawn Facemire @ Tony's Dugout Sandusky, OH

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 115 W Water St, Sandusky, OH

Our first show OUTSIDE at the DUGOUT! Come enjoy live music, good food and cold drinks at our new OUTSIDE BAR!

The Great Affairs at Cedar Point in Sandusky, OH Sandusky, OH

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1 Cedar Point Dr, Sandusky, OH

The Great Affairs at Cedar Point in Sandusky, OH at Cedar Point, 1 Cedar Point Dr, Sandusky, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 03:00 pm

Maria's Field of Hope at Cedar Point Sandusky, OH

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1201 Cedar Point Dr, Sandusky, OH

Maria’s Field of Hope at Cedar Point is located next to Cedar Point’s Express Hotel, 1201 Cedar Point Dr. The field is accessible to visitors entering the amusement park from Cedar Point Drive...

Spunfest 2021 Sandusky, OH

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 3431 OH-95, Perrysville, OH 44870

We are happy to present YEAR 2 of an exclusive art, flow, and musical experience!

Rush to the Crush 5-Mile Run and 1-Mile Fun Walk Sandusky, OH

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 917 Bardshar Rd, Sandusky, OH

Rush to the Crush 5-Mile Run and 1-Mile Fun Walk Benefiting OHgo This run is a fundraiser benefiting OHgo. OHgo is a mobile nonprofit that travels by truck and bus into neighborhoods to deliver...