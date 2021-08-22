Cancel
Shawnee, OK

Shawnee events calendar

Shawnee News Watch
 5 days ago

(SHAWNEE, OK) Shawnee is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Shawnee area:

Karaoke Night at Lucky 7's

Shawnee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 41207 Hardesty Rd, Shawnee, OK

Karaoke is back at Lucky 7's! Come out every Friday in August.

Cops N Kids

Shawnee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1700 W Independence St, Shawnee, OK

Download the Cops N Kids app at https://7ydjr.glideapp.io Kid-friendly, games, and more. Free. The Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center in Shawnee, OK.

Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Basic Training

Shawnee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Basic Training for Tribal Community Members About this Event The CERT program educates volunteers about disaster preparedness for the hazards that may...

Uncanny Comic Expo

Shawnee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 777 Grand Casino Blvd, Shawnee, OK

Features a family-friendly comic book and pop culture convention showcasing comics, cosplay, gaming and more.

Powwow Dance Lessons

Shawnee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1899 S Gordon Cooper Dr, Shawnee, OK

Learn powwow dances at the Citizen Potawatomi Nation’s Cultural Heritage Center during these upcoming dates and times: Thursday, July 8 – 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 21 – 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday...

Shawnee News Watch

With Shawnee News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

