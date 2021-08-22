Cancel
Ceres, CA

Ceres calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Ceres Voice
Ceres Voice
 5 days ago

(CERES, CA) Ceres has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ceres area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KjOZJ_0bZWNBCB00

3rd Annual Roger’s 5K Walk & Run FREE Signups Below Sponsored By Modesto Moves

Ceres, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 6643 Faith Home Rd, Ceres, CA

Roger's Race (Walk & Run 5K) is a free event opened to the public. This is not a timed race but a race clock is provided. It is an event put on by Faith Home Adult & Teen Challenge (FHTC) located...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GEPev_0bZWNBCB00

Wednesday Night Bible Study

Ceres, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 2701 4th St, Ceres, CA

Join us for weekly Bible Study! Each Wednesday evening, we meet to dive deeper into the previous Sunday’s message. If you haven’t attended before, we would love to have you join us!\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=054t6X_0bZWNBCB00

Power panel 365 Pop shop Vendor/concession

Modesto, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1737 John Street, Modesto, CA 95351

This community event will help bring the community together and raise funds for community enrichment programs designed by power panel 365 .

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wDOZy_0bZWNBCB00

Modesto Wedding Festival

Modesto, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: Corner of K & 10th Street, Modesto, CA 95354

Meet with wedding professionals at the Modesto Wedding Festival! Plan your big day in just ONE DAY!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rM4fe_0bZWNBCB00

Cadet Great Start - Fall 2021

Modesto, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 810 Tioga Dr, Modesto, CA 95354

Cadet Great Start is geared towards new and prospective youth (ages 12-18) in the Cadet Program. Participants learn about all the exciting o

Learn More

Ceres Voice

Ceres Voice

Ceres, CA
93
Followers
179
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ceres Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cadet Program
