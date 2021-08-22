Ceres calendar: What's coming up

(CERES, CA) Ceres has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ceres area:

3rd Annual Roger’s 5K Walk & Run FREE Signups Below Sponsored By Modesto Moves Ceres, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 6643 Faith Home Rd, Ceres, CA

Roger's Race (Walk & Run 5K) is a free event opened to the public. This is not a timed race but a race clock is provided. It is an event put on by Faith Home Adult & Teen Challenge (FHTC) located...

Wednesday Night Bible Study Ceres, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 2701 4th St, Ceres, CA

Join us for weekly Bible Study! Each Wednesday evening, we meet to dive deeper into the previous Sunday’s message. If you haven’t attended before, we would love to have you join us!



Power panel 365 Pop shop Vendor/concession Modesto, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1737 John Street, Modesto, CA 95351

This community event will help bring the community together and raise funds for community enrichment programs designed by power panel 365 .

Modesto Wedding Festival Modesto, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: Corner of K & 10th Street, Modesto, CA 95354

Meet with wedding professionals at the Modesto Wedding Festival! Plan your big day in just ONE DAY!

Cadet Great Start - Fall 2021 Modesto, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 810 Tioga Dr, Modesto, CA 95354

Cadet Great Start is geared towards new and prospective youth (ages 12-18) in the Cadet Program. Participants learn about all the exciting o