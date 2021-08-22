Live events on the horizon in Burlington

(BURLINGTON, VT) Burlington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Burlington:

Deepening Peacemaking Circle Facilitation Skills with Kay Pranis Burlington, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 135 Church Street, Burlington, VT 05401

This three-day training for experienced Circle Keepers will focus on circles for conflict, difficult conversations and complex situations.

Intervale Cooking Series: Skewer Grilling 101 Burlington, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 180 Intervale Road, Burlington, VT 05401

Join us for a night of grilling basics focused on skewer-based recipes with Executive Chef Michael Clauss!

Trauma Nursing Core Course (TNCC) Burlington, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 01:30 PM

Address: 111 Colchester Avenue, Burlington, VT 05401

Please note the format change. All lectures will be completed virtually with a four hour SIM to be completed in the week following class.

Crop Mob at the People’s Farm Burlington, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: Intervale Road, Burlington, VT 05401

Join other physically distanced volunteers at the Intervale Center’s People’s Farm to help and steward a farm growing food for people.

Emergency Nursing Pediatric Course (ENPC) Burlington, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 01:30 PM

Address: 111 Colchester Avenue, Burlington, VT 05401

Please note the format change. All lectures will be completed virtually with a four hour SIM to be completed in the week following class.